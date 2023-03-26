Action of City of Cape Town’s law-enforcement reminiscent of apartheid era police force

On Human Rights Day my wife and I visited the informal settlement in 18th Avenue, Factreton on the invitation of Professor Brian Williams. On our arrival we were welcomed by lively music. However, my mood changed after speaking to the residents of the informal settlement. I was shocked upon hearing that on March 11, the City’s law-enforcement officers fired rubber bullets at the residents. The numerous injuries were proof of what transpired on this fateful day. Even a dog did not escape the rubber bullets.

Apparently, a shack (had) burnt down some time ago. This shack was rebuilt and occupied. The law-enforcement officers however claimed that the shack was unoccupied and had to be broken down. The residents of the neighbouring shacks formed a human wall to prevent the law-enforcement officers from reaching the shack. Prof Williams also requested the law-enforcement officers to show him a copy of the court order that would have authorised them to demolish the shack. But the officers failed to produce it or to provide the name of the person who instructed them to demolish the shack.

Limited space for this article will not allow me to share photos of the severe injuries suffered by the residents. The rubber bullets left a burnt mark resembling that of fire branding of animals. A few questions arise: First, Why did the City’s law-enforcement officers use such brute force on the unarmed residents of the informal settlement? Second, the land on which the shack was built does not belong to the City. The land to the east of the unused Nightingale Street belongs to the national government, so the City has no jurisdiction on the land on which the targeted shack appeared. Yet, the City’s law-enforcement proceeded to demolish the shack.

Ironically, the brutal attack on the poor residents and the total disregard for their rights played itself off only 10 days before Human Rights Day. The action of the City’s law-enforcement officers is reminiscent of the apartheid era, and it also reminds me of the words of Prof Derek Bok, former dean of Harvard Law School: “There is far too much law for those who can afford it and far too little for those who cannot.” * Adiel Ismail, Mountview.

