America’s divide-and-rule games will soon end

The Pentagon admitted to Congress that it could not account for $3 trillion (R56 trillion). The war in Ukraine, Iraq and Afghanistan broke the US economy and the US is bankrupt and cannot help itself, never mind help Israel with its Zionist intoxication. Sooner or later, the US must repay its debts of $8 trillion.

Since the US has no intention of paying China $1 trillion in debt, war with China is inevitable. How does this impact Israel? Muslims despise Israel and that is not changing soon. Whatever plans Arab leaders had with Israel are lost as the Muslim/Arab world is preparing for a revolution against its leaders. Any leader who thinks they are surviving the post-Netanyahu era is mistaken. The anger in the Muslim world is real and the betrayal of the Palestinians by Arab leaders has ensured a revolution.

The hatred by Muslims/Arabs towards their leaders will have dire results. That Muslim/ Arab armies numbering millions did nothing to help Palestinians seals the fate of the Arab leaders. Israel’s murder of 10 000 innocent Palestinian women and children will not be forgiven. There will be no two-state solution and no lasting peace. Israel has engaged in an endless war with global Islam. This did not help the US which needed a divided Sunni and Shia world. The US needs the Sunnis at peace with Israel and on the US’s side when the inevitable war with Iran/ China/Russia comes.

The divide-and-rule games played by the US are ending as Sunnis will, inevitably, remove their leaders and work alongside Shia Iran which is the vanguard of militant Islam. The world has entered the phase of endless war because Israelis chose to disrespect/kill Palestinians, with collective impunity. What happened on October 7 and after the genocide of the 20 000 or so people murdered in Gaza has set the scene for global madness. The US war in Ukraine is lost to Russia as the US economy and military are weak. We are on the edge of the abyss because of the deceit of wicked people like Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu. Godless China has now become the greatest superpower of this century because Jews, Christians and Muslims, led by insane, greedy, ruthless egomaniacs, could not behave themselves.

* Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.