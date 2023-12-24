ANC uses Grant System in South Africa to win votes and keep people in a cycle of poverty

The grant system in South Africa has become a contentious issue, with debates focused on whether they help or hurt the very people they are intended to support. While grants can provide temporary relief to those living in poverty, they have also perpetuated a cycle of dependency on the government that has led to a host of problems, including increased crime rates.

As an example, the Child Support Grant has provided a financial lifeline to those living in poverty, helping parents and caregivers provide for their children. However, it has also been a source of controversy, as the number of recipients has soared to more than 13 million from just over 353 000 in 1998. This growth has raised concerns that the grant perpetuates poverty by creating a reward for having more children.

Similarly, the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant was an emergency measure to support unemployed South Africans during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the grant has been extended to 2024 and has been rebranded by the ANC as the Basic Income Grant (BIG) Grant. This change has raised further concerns that the grant could be used as a tool for elections instead of a necessary support measure. Moreover, the grant system has become a significant cost to the country’s taxpayers. Rather than investing in creating jobs and addressing corruption within State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), the government is prioritising grants.

This approach is creating a cycle of dependency that fails to address the underlying issues that cause poverty, and thereby, exacerbates crime rates. The government’s grant system has not only drawn criticism about its efficacy in reducing poverty but also because it has led to increased crime rates. The dependence on grants and insufficient job opportunities for the majority of South Africans only creates more criminals. The responsibility for crime lies not just with criminals themselves but also with the government that creates the social conditions in which crime thrives.

Instead of grants, the government should invest in sustainable job creation programmes. This approach would provide long-term solutions that would not only create jobs but also help reduce crime rates and improve the country’s economy. It is time for the government to abandon its short-term fix of grant systems and shift its focus to long lasting solutions. In conclusion, grants have become a significant burden for taxpayers in South Africa and a breeding ground for increased crime rates due to a persistent dependence on the government. It is high time that the government invests in sustainable job creation programmes to eradicate poverty once and for all. The country needs jobs, and these jobs will not only reduce poverty but also reduce the crime rate and improve the economy.

* Visvin Reddy, ADeC President. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus