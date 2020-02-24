Anti-Gang Unit is making inroads into Western Cape violence but more can be done









Since the formation of the Anti-Gang Unit, a team of dedicated police officers have reduced murders and attempted murders in the Western Cape. The successes can be built upon, however, if the unit is allowed to deal with the criminal economy that underpins the work of warlords and their insurgent killers, the writer says. Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA) General André Lincoln, the Head of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) and the Kensington police station commander, Colonel A Scanlen, encountered a young man with a part of his face of blown away by a perpetrator armed with a shotgun. A gruesome video of the victim was widely circulated and evoked a sense of horror. Surprisingly, the victim was able to talk, despite the severity of his injuries. The AGU arrested the perpetrator and confiscated the shotgun. This is an example of many stunning successes the AGU has achieved.

President Cyril Ramaphosa should be proud of his decision to establish the AGU on November 2, 2018.

However, more can be achieved if the AGU is allowed to deal with the criminal economy that underpins the work of warlords and their insurgent killers. The AGU is not an autonomous structure within the police, with its own legislated framework, budget and staff.

Despite the lack of policy certainty, the AGU showed that with visionary and corruption-free leadership, a great deal could be achieved.

According to reliable sources within the state, the AGU has reduced murders by more than 200 and attempted murders by about 250 over six months in the Western Cape.

The September 2020 SAPS report should reflect this.

South Africa will become safer if the AGU is allowed to function with an extended mandate, adequate resources and the army under its tactical command and strategically interlinked with other agencies arising from the Constitution.

Violence is embedded within our society. It has its genesis from the days of colonialism and apartheid. It has continued uninterrupted into the democratic state of 1994.

The self-perpetuating virus of violence has multiplied, and integrated strategies are needed to create conditions for peace.

I previously stated in the Cape Argus ( July 29, 2019) that President Ramaphosa should consider, among others things, that “the Anti-Gang Unit should be redefined, similar to the Presidential Investigation Task Unit and fall under the executive leadership of President Ramaphosa. The operational control should be with the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele.

“The army, deployed to assist in opposing non-state armed groups must be under the tactical command of the AGU.

“If this fundamental condition is not met, then the presence of the army will invariably become ceremonial, compromised and they may end up being discredited.

“An integrated approach is needed to address the complex issue of non-state armed groups on the Cape Flats and elsewhere. The national government, the Western Cape provincial government as well as the City of Cape Town need to have a single macro plan to address the challenges of human security and sustainable peace-building processes.

“There ought to be a multi-agency intelligence team: the SA State Security, military intelligence and crime intelligence that services the needs of the Anti-Gang Unit. Specialised prosecutors should be attached to the office of the AGU. The unit should also have an independent monitoring mechanism to ensure that the rule of law is observed. (Also) the establishment of a special court system that focuses only on those charged in relation to non-state armed groups that form part of gang structures.”

In July last year, the SANDF was deployed on the Cape Flats.

I conditionally supported the decision on the basis that the army was under the tactical command of the AGU, but this has, regrettably, not yet happened.

In September, Premier Alan Winde announced a Western Cape Government community safety plan.

Each of the provincial departments has an obligation to align itself to safety priorities with measurable objectives.

Mayor Dan Plato rolled out a successful pilot Peace Ambassadors project, managed by Mr Ivan Anthony of the Mayoral Urban Regeneration Programme.

Further Peace Ambassador projects are envisaged. I designed the project based on a strategic approach that seeks to multiply peace ideas and peace action.

Peace is gaining ground and Community Chest, and civil society groups are engaged in building peace on the ground.

The Cape Town Archdiocese of the Catholic Church started a Catholic Peace Ambassadors programme and on Saturday, further training will take place to bring peace to communities.

The ingredients for sustainable peace are in place to combat violence, which can be described as any action that negatively affects the dignity and rights of those within the human family, damages the environment and undermines sustainable development.

Violence constitutes a direct threat to economic development. The conditions that create violence must be addressed. Peace has a transformative power that can save our communities.

* Brian Williams is visiting professor in the fields of peace, mediation and labour relations. University of Sacred Heart, Uganda and chief executive: Williams Labour Law and Mediation. Thought Leader Award 2018: Issued Black Management Forum.

