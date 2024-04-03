As South Africans, we can do better to see all people through the eyes of equality and dignity

Last month South Africa celebrated Human Rights Day. On March 21, 1960, history recorded a total massacre of 69 people peacefully marching against the injustices of pass laws.

The events of Sharpeville forever defined that the consciousness of ordinary citizens matter. This year the plight and safety of ordinary members of our society continues to be of great concern. The message and lifestyle of peace is constantly being threatened by hearts and minds captured by evil. The blatant normalisation of criminality has become a crime against humanity for South Africans. Our freedom is at risk. Human rights day is in essence a real fight for human dignity, a fight for survival and normality. This Easter the work and sacrifice of Jesus Christ continues to be a great example for us as South Africans.

In this holy week the people of this world are called to the vision of a better life in having a relationship with God through Jesus Christ. In the garden of Gethsemane, Jesus and the disciples was also confronted with the reality of violence, the threat of danger, betrayal, corruption, and pending persecution. The fight between good and evil is real and confronts all of us on a daily basis. As South Africans we can do better, we have been called to a higher purpose, we have been blessed with faith and compassion that allows us to see all people through the eyes of equality, dignity and purpose.

Jesus Christ in his journey towards the cross of Calvary and death continued to see hope and purpose in every individual. When being confronted by the crowds that called for his persecution he prayed Father forgive them, when asked for help by the murderer on the cross Christ offered grace, forgiveness and reconciliation. There are lessons to be learnt for us as South Africans. Let us develop a vision and a calling that is higher than the constant reality of evil and corruption that threatens our very existence.

Let us do the work of reconciliation, nation building and offering forgiveness despite our inadequacies, weaknesses and fear. Let us see the humanity in each other acknowledging that everyone has been created in the image of God. Let us pray for a better and more beautiful South Africa. There is still hope. Amid the wars in this world, the inhumanity, the evil and the corruption, love and sacrifice in service of each other with a greater vision is still the answer. “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15v13.

Let us develop a vision of a greater love. May the power of the Resurrection inspire us towards a greater tomorrow. Let us believe, let us hold onto hope. The Calvyn Protestant church of South Africa and Namibia hereby wishes every congregation and member a blessed remembrance of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. * Rev Steven John Bam, On behalf of the Moderature of the Calvyn Protestant church of South Africa and Namibia'.

