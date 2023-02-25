Burkina Faso is on a course to strengthen sovereignty and ensure security

For decades, France, acting as a metropole in relation to the independent Burkina Faso, has not been able to protect it from terrorist attacks, which sowed doubts about the commitment to its goals of ensuring security in the region. This provoked the Burkinabé, who suspected the French contingent of having links with terrorists, to remove President Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who was overly loyal to France. The refusal to further co-operate with Paris on security perfectly demonstrates the country’s interest in a new multipolar approach to policymaking.

The economic forum in Davos, the invitation to BRICS and the diplomatic contacts connected with these fateful events with the US, Russia, the EU countries and China open a new page in the history of the independent policy of Burkina Faso and other African countries. A policy within which African states can actually defend their interests and choose their main allies on certain issues. It is extremely interesting and exciting to see what political and economic projects will open up for Africa, not only with the countries of Europe that have already established their ties with the continent, but also with other no less serious players in the international arena. Players who finally realised the huge potential for economic growth in African countries, not to mention the impressive domestic resources, for the mutually beneficial use of which only investments are needed.

* Salif Kobena, Bouaké, Ivory Coast. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus