Thanks for a wonderfully thought provoking April 26 front page article on “Zille draws LGBTQ ire” – it came just after I’d read a book by Douglas Murray called The Madness of Crowds, about gender, race and identity. The author is gay, and points out that the LBGTQ grouping is not always a happy family who agree on everything (what family does?)

So Zille may have offended some of the letters in the group, but quite probably the Ls and the Gs will have some supporters – they both had long, tough fights to gain acceptance. Brett Herron’s calling her views “colonial” was especially funny – Uganda and Kenya threw off the colonial yoke decades ago, and are virulently anti-gay. He needs to look up the definition of colonial (but probably won’t, as his comments just seem to be an opportunistic rant against Ms Zille).

Luiz de Barros also seems a bit hazy about definitions, accusing her of not understanding the difference between sexuality and gender identity – maybe he has adopted different definitions? If “men” can call themselves “women”, why can’t whites call themselves black (think Johnny Clegg, the “White Zulu”)? Personally, I like to identify as “tall”, but my so-called friends just look down on me and laugh.

* Rob Johnston, Tokai.