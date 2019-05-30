From left, Robert Zive, Ashraf Allie, Nabeal Dien and Punit Balan. The community upliftment Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club, in the heart of the Cape Flats, will be taking a group of youth cricketers on a tour of England. David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)

Hanover Park, a poverty-stricken and crime-ridden suburb on the Cape Flats, has always made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The area has for years been burdened by gang violence, drugs, un-employment and poverty levels that continues to soar. However, a local cricket club operating in the heart of this community will be taking a youth team to the UK in August for an 18-day sports and cultural tour.

The tour was initially scheduled to take place in June during the ICC Cricket World Cup, but due to the UK schools’ academic schedule and the high costs of travelling during the elite sports event, tour organisers took the decision to delay the tour, giving the club and its partners more time to raise much-needed funds.

According to the Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club chairman Ashraf Allie, the youth team will visit London, Birmingham and other cities to participate in a series of cricket matches with local youth clubs and schools.

“We are excited to chaperone 14 of our top cricketers from Hanover Park on this tour. This tour is not only going to showcase their cricketing prowess. It is also going to take them out of their harsh reality and show them that there is a world of opportunity awaiting them. Some of our boys come from broken homes that have been affected by gangsterism and drugs. No child should have to live this reality,” said Allie.

Humanitarian and development agency Islamic Relief South Africa (IRSA) has thrown its weight behind the tour, and has supported the organising committee with logistics and fundraising initiatives.

“When we were approached by the club to support their efforts, we did not hesitate,” said chief executive Yusuf Mohamed, adding that sport was a “wonderfully empowering” vehicle to shape the minds and the future of the youth.

Islamic Relief’s UK office will be providing logistical support while the local office has set up a crowdfunding page on its official website to raise funds for what has been dubbed the #BreakingBoundaries Youth Cricket Tour of the UK 2019.

The tour has already received a R50000 cash injection by India-based construction and real estate company the Punit Balan Group. They are an associate sponsor for the Cape Cobras and often support cricket development initiatives.

“It is important for us to give back and support disadvantaged youth who could one day represent South Africa on the international stage,” said chief executive Punit Balan last month.

Meanwhile, Fish Rite chief executive Robert Zive said he was delighted to see the club grow despite its obvious lack of resources. “The area is notorious for gang battles, drugs, crime and a high rate of illiteracy, and sport is often viewed as a luxury rather than a basic component of healthy living and development.”

Meanwhile, an appeal has been made to corporates and businesses to support the #BreakingBoundaries fundraising gala dinner, set to take place on Saturday, June 29 at the president’s suite at the Newlands Cricket Stadium.

“We are hosting a five-course meal, black-tie event and are calling on members of the sports and business communities to generously support our tour by sponsoring R10000 for a 10-seat table,” Allie said.

The #BreakingBoundaries Youth Cricket Tour to the UK 2019 has been endorsed by the Western Cape Cricket Association. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Ashraf Allie at 0824427920.

To donate towards this worthy cause, visit the crowdfunding page on the Islamic Relief South Africa website: www.islamic-relief.org.za.

To sponsor a table at the #BreakingBoundaries fundraising gala dinner contact Taskeen Barday at 0795458289 or call the Islamic Relief South Africa Cape Town office, 021 696 0145. Alternatively email [email protected]

* Visit https://crowdfund.islamic-relief.org.za/campaigns/breaking-boundaries-2019-uk-tour/

