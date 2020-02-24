As part of Cape Town Pride Week, the Cape Argus will be carrying stories from members of the LGBTQIA+ community to share insights and talk about the challenges they face:
#MyQueerLife: I am Sloan. Grab my hand
I was 27-years-old and deep in the throes of my depression when I decided to leave my home town. If I had stayed any longer, if I had hesitated, I wouldn't be alive today.
When you grow up in a small town, you either live your queer truth and have to deal with the ugliness the world throws at you, or you hide who you are and the ugliness eats you up from the inside.
I packed my life up and moved to Cape Town with nothing but the will to live.