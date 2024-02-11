Change to equity targets essential

MEANT TO BENEFIT INDIANS AND COLOUREDS South African Indians and coloureds have made significant contributions to the struggle for freedom and democracy in South Africa. Their roles have often been marginalised or overlooked, despite being instrumental in mobilising and organising their communities. The announcement by the Minister of Employment and Labour to implement employment equity targets benefiting South African Indians and coloureds is a positive step towards breaking down racial boundaries created by apartheid.

The defiance campaign of the 1950s and the United Democratic Front of the 1980s are significant examples of the pivotal roles played by South African Indians and coloureds in the anti-apartheid movement. However, post-apartheid, the Employment Equity Act has created tension and competition between previously oppressed groups, exacerbating divisions. The recent changes to employment equity targets are a move towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society. The new regulations will benefit all previously disadvantaged South Africans, including Indians and coloureds, by doing away with national and provincial targets and referring only to designated groups. While this is a step in the right direction, there is still much to be done to address the legacy of apartheid and build a more just and equitable society for all.

Recognition and celebration of the sacrifices and contributions of all South Africans in the fight for freedom, regardless of their race or ethnicity, is necessary to achieve our shared goals of justice, equality, and peace. South African Indians’ and coloureds’ contributions to the country’s history must be recognised and measures must be taken to ensure that they receive equal recognition and benefits. It is time for all South Africans, regardless of their race or ethnicity, to work towards breaking down racial boundaries and building a society based on justice, equality, and peace.

The government's reform of employment equity targets is a positive move in this direction, but it will require the co-operation and commitment of all South Africans to make it a reality. * Visvin Reddy, ADeC President.