#changethestory: Let artists, activists and academics lead during this Covid-19 crisis

Week one of lockdown has not been a good week for South Africa. Along with the president’s announcement of a lockdown came panic buying, and a Moody’s downgrade of the economy to junk status. Deep inside me I want to rage at Thabo Mbeki’s Aids denialism, which was one of the fundamental turning points in South Africa’s upwards trajectory. That was the moment in South Africa when the government became all-knowing and science, economics and literature took a back seat to the puerile pontifications of compliant lackeys, and even later corrupted despots. Later Jacob Zuma, in full embrace of this anti-knowledge positioning, boldly took many swipes at “clever blacks”. With all the power of the state endowed upon them, they bludgeoned the minds of South Africans to believe that intellectual prowess was an anti-African tool to ensure African subjugation. It instilled a culture of incessant corruption based on the dissemination of alternate narratives that destroyed our fragile unity, and with it any possibility of a successfully transformed economy for the country’s black marginalised. I must also mention the failure of many South African businesses to transform and the corruption within it that served to fuel the Zuma leadership in its state capture mission.

All of this brings me to last week in South Africa. We saw a post-apartheid president, careful in his deliberations not to call for a state of emergency - that horrid tool of apartheid - but instead proclaimed a state of disaster. It would have been a tough one for Ramaphosa to be the first black president to use the State of Emergency legislation - the imagery is just too horrible to contemplate.

All the evidence shows that over large stretches of urban and rural landscapes, the call was largely ignored. Even people with an advanced education, who have the luxury of technology, ignored the lockdown stipulations.

I saw invitations for a “last big braai before lockdown”, as if it was a time for celebration. Afterwards people were seen walking outside for leisure, being fined at roadblocks for non-essential driving, and ignoring multiple messages to stay indoors. I cannot begin to fathom the stupidity of it all.

The instruction was clear: do not do any non-essential walking or driving. Please stay indoors. Can all of us please embrace that message?

In townships similarly, the 21-day lockdown was greeted as if it was “Christmas in March”. Street partying that defied all physical distancing was beamed all over social media. People danced to newly written “corona songs”.

I fear the infections and deaths that will come out of these two types of behaviours. What was equally distasteful to see was the army and police deployed to townships and not to suburbs. Mr President, if ever you got a message wrong - that was a big one. In media Sir, optics is everything. Most of us have lived through previous apartheid states of emergency.

We lived through the 1970s and 1980s. Seeing the army in townships and not in the suburbs is a red flag message that is boiling over in townships right now as I write. Social media clips of the army manhandling people is going to cause chaos on township streets. The army and police have, within three days, become the enemy - through their own fault. Unless that is fixed today, we will see burnings and stone-throwings akin to 1976.

People’s anger of apartheid tactics - of how they are treated by the army and police - is resurging in township conversations.

When politicians glibly say “we must stop playing the victim”, they have no idea of what it’s like having been a victim of police brutality all your life.

Can we please have new messages given to our people led and designed by scientists, artists, activists, and academics instead of politicians? It is how we will save lives. If we don’t, we will have more dead people than coffins.

* Lorenzo A Davids is chief executive of the Community Chest.

