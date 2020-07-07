#changethestory: The struggle to breathe - Part 2

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

On Wednesday July 1, Mr Bulelani Qolani struggled to breathe. Not only because he had a law enforcement officer’s knee on his body, but because he was choking on the relentless violence black landless people face all over this city. The Mayor of Cape Town, Dan Plato, in now familiar fashion, does two conflicting things. First, he apologises for the treatment his officers meted out to Qolani. Then he backtracks and says that Mr Qolani undressed himself on purpose in his house. Which essentially renders his apology meaningless. It is now clear to all that the mayor does not lead this City. The real leaders in the City decided to dispense with his apology and to put out an alternate narrative. The alternate narrative is that Qolani staged this. It’s 2020, and we have a mayor who still does not fully understand the desperation of black landless people and the extremes they are forced to go to, to defend their livelihoods. We have a mayor who is oblivious to the sheer painfulness of this thought - a black citizen believes that by undressing himself naked to defend his house, the officers, who have no regard for his property, will at least show his naked body some respect.

This is an insight into how low black people have to go to try to obtain some respect from this City. Not only does the mayor not get this. His law enforcement people show that they have no understanding of black pain and the struggle for dignity. They violated his nakedness. They dragged him outside. They violated him in public. They placed their knee on his naked body, his dignity eternally impaired.

A day later, the now-infamous screengrab of a WhatsApp group message reveals members of the Mayoral Committee show Qolani specifically and all black people of this City in general, the middle finger. Not surprisingly, it’s the mayor’s own political team thereby rubbishing his apology to Mr Qolani and to the citizens of Cape Town.

It is now near impossible for black people to breathe in this city.

Black landlessness has remained a vexing feature of the South African landscape. Entire towns have been “ghettorised” because white consciousness as a subliminal and existential power, despite the many words to the contrary, has resisted every effort to build equitable and inclusive social and economic ecosystems.

Blacks have remained on the periphery of urban prosperity. Cities like Cape Town have resisted making access to land, housing and sustainable food a core feature of its ecosystem. There is still no affordable housing for landless people in the inner city.

The ANC rushed to enrich the few. The DA rushed to protect the few. There is nothing like feeling you are not a valued part of the political ecosystem - 26 years after you voted to undo the power of that old dysfunctional ecosystem.

The City suspended four officers in the Bulelani Qolani matter. Yet it fails to suspend the people who conducted that racist and disgusting conversation and those under whose orders they acted. And therein lies the answer. Black, landless, naked lives do not matter. It will be destroyed over and over again.

We can go on changing street and town names and put black faces in places of power. It’s all purely cosmetic. In reality, the dominant ecosystem will reject black people’s appeal for dignity and violate their nakedness over and over again, without care.

Where are the black leaders in the DA who will rise to defend Qolani? Where are the black leaders in the DA who will condemn that WhatsApp screengrab? Black people are tired. They cannot breathe.

Before some of you pack your bags for Perth, again, listen to this - if we do not intentionally pursue a political ecosystem based on human rights and justice, our democracy will remain on a knife-edge.

It will be comfortably liveable for the privileged few and painfully violent for the many who still struggle to breathe.

* Lorenzo A Davids is chief executive of the Community Chest.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.