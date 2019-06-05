Children place flowers at the site where the body of Courtney Pieters was found in a shallow grave. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

I note the public calls for me to appoint a child commissioner, carried in the Cape Argus on both Monday and on Tuesday. As indicated and detailed in a subsequent press statement, the appointment of a Child Commissioner is subject to several steps being taken by the Western Cape provincial parliament before I can officially make the appointment.

These include:

* A committee established by the Western Cape provincial parliament must advertise for nominations of potential candidates from civil society.

* The names of all nominees must be published in order for members of the public to object to any potential candidates.

* Copies of all the names and objections will also be forwarded to the premier.

* The committee must consider the nom inations and objections and invite potential candidates for interviews.

* The committee will draw up a shortlist of candidates, which will be sent to provincial parliament for adoption.

* Provincial parliament will then recommend the shortlist to the Premier, after it has approved of the names on the list by a resolution adopted with a majority of votes cast.

* The premier must, within 14 days of receiving the list, appoint a commissioner.

I, too, am eager to have this important position filled, however, we must let the parliamentary and legislative processes unfold before this can be done.

The successful candidate will have an important role to play in lobbying for the rights of children.

As such, it is important that the successful candidate is chosen through a thorough and independent process to determine their fitness to hold this position.

* Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.

