Chrysalis Academy celebrates 20th anniversary, equipping youth to overcome trauma

What are the tools, opportunities and support needed by young people growing up with deep trauma? There is a considerable volume of literature in South Africa highlighting the extent of trauma that our young people face and the impact it is has on their lives. Many of the young people that pass through the doors of Chrysalis Academy have been exposed in different ways to violence, abuse and other forms of un-addressed trauma. This is why Chrysalis Academy has emerged over the past 20 years as a national and even global leader in equipping young people to address their challenges. This year, Chrysalis celebrates its 20th anniversary. As the flagship youth development programme of the Department of Community Safety, Chrysalis has assisted more than 10 000 young people in addressing trauma and pursuing personal development. This is supported by the Department of Social Development which funds its trauma release exercises. Chrysalis Academy’s programme comprises a three-month holistic residential training programme divided into four compulsory phases which provide students with a set of services, opportunities and support that build and deepen resilience, physical health, emotional and spiritual well-being. It further provides them with a set of new hard-skills ranging from basic welding, fire-fighting and sports leadership. Upon graduation, students are placed in a one-year work placement, made possible with the support of the Department of Community Safety.

Chrysalis Academy celebrates 20 years this year. It has emerged over the past 20 years as a national and even global leader in equipping young people to address their challenges. Picture: Supplied

Why is the Chrysalis Academy so uniquely successful at addressing trauma in young people? I am often amazed by the transformation in these young people from the moment they start to the day of their graduation three months later. The starting point of its success lies with the young people themselves. There is often a fatal misconception about the Chrysalis student and why they apply to the programme. This misconception has much to do with the history of the academy and its transformation from the Porter Reform School.

It is often assumed that the academy primarily caters for youth in conflict with the law. That is not the case. When the former Community Safety MEC, Mark Wiley, conceptualised Chrysalis in 2000, he did not envisage it in any way to be a continuation of the Porter Reform School but rather that it become a fully-fledged youth academy that uplifted vulnerable youth.

The young people who apply to the academy do so because they have decided to improve their outcomes, which is why so many students have gone on to graduate and flourish. But there are other reasons for its success including its holistic approach to youth development, its dual focus on enhancing young people’s protective factors, building their resilience and capacity to resist risk. It sets high aspirations and expectations of the students through activities which build trusting relationships and improve opportunities for growth.

All of this means that the programme provides an evolving range of opportunities for the young people to make decisions and to take on leadership roles as they gain more expertise. In fact, a considerable amount of Chrysalis’ staff complement are former students. Of course, none of the above would be possible without a complement of utterly dedicated, skilled and committed staff led by a superb chief executive Dr Lucille Meyer.

Joderick Veldtman’s story demonstrates Chrysalis’s holistic approach in addressing trauma works. As with many other students, Joderick comes from a community where he was confronted daily by violence, gangsterism and many other challenges that young people of his age face. However, Joderick did not succumb to these challenges; he refused to be a victim or a statistic. When the opportunity arose, he applied for and was accepted into Chrysalis Academy. He will be the first to admit that it wasn’t easy and that the three-month programme challenged him both mentally, physically and psychologically.

Since graduating Joderick has worked extensively with Community Action towards a Safer Environment (CASE) engaging with youth from Hanover Park by facilitating after-school leadership and life skills programmes.

He has travelled and currently serves on the Cape Town Basketball Association (CTBA) executive. Joderick now is a role-model to other young people on the Cape Flats who have experienced similar circumstances.

Chrysalis Academy has assisted more than 10 000 young people in addressing trauma and pursuing personal development. Picture: Supplied

Through the Western Cape Safety Plan, the Chrysalis Academy’s ethos and holistic approach will be expanded to ensure that larger numbers of youth are reached.

Graduate youth ambassadors will be appointed to serve in youth hubs within various communities to ensure that graduates have access to ongoing support. Chrysalis is setting up an outdoor adventure leadership unit to enable the holistic approach to be more accessible to younger vulnerable youth.

My department remains committed to using every tool at its disposal to support vulnerable youth and ensure that they are not diverted into a life of crime, but instead are empowered to take advantage of opportunities.

* Albert Fritz is Community Safety MEC.

