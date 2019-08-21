City electricity tariff misinformation corrected reports about the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) looking into the tariff structures of metros refers. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/ African News Agency (ANA)

City electricity tariff misinformation corrected reports about the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) looking into the tariff structures of metros refers: The City of Cape Town has not received formal notification from Nersa, but given the tariff issues in Tshwane and Johannesburg City Power, the City recognises that Nersa would want to do a general investigation into municipal tariff structures.

Nersa approved the majority of the City’s 2019/20 tariffs and Council did too so it is unclear why an investigation into the City’s 2019/20 tariffs would take place.

Electricity prices are influenced by the fact that 65% of the tariff going towards buying bulk electricity from Eskom.

The 2019/20 tariff increases have been kept as low as possible at 8.88% compared to the 15.6% increase implemented by Eskom.

There is a perception being fuelled by certain groups that established themselves as lobby groups during the drought crisis that the City budgets to make a profit from service provision. The City compares well to other metros, with costs being lower in many instances.

Tariffs are not for profit.

All information as to the tariffs is available for all to see. It is a process that is done through public participation as well.

There is still scope for reducing cost by reducing household consumption or being energy efficient.

The City has made considerable provision for vulnerable households and the elderly through the provision of rates rebates and indigent relief for thousands of residents.

* Dan Plato, Executive Mayor, City of Cape Town.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.