"Our energy efficiency saving initiatives, including energy-saving street lights, has helped to keep this increase lower than national government’s increase," writes the mayor. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

As usual, it would seem that some occupational protesters who persist in cherry picking for their propaganda are given free reign to promote their falsehoods in your newspaper. Nevertheless, in an attempt to correct any misperceptions that their false claims may have created among your readers, let me say the following:

This year, the City has to pay Eskom 15.6% more to purchase bulk electricity, but we have absorbed part of this increase by raising our tariffs by only 8.8% for residents. Our energy efficiency saving initiatives implemented within City facilities, including energy-saving street lights, has helped to keep this increase lower than national government’s increase. We have done this so that our residents do not have to feel the full impact of the increase.

Properties valued at R1million and over are not exempt from paying the fixed service charge, whereas those properties valued at less than R1m, are able to apply to be placed on the lifeline or domestic tariff if they meet the necessary criteria, and once they move over from a credit meter to a prepaid meter, provided the criteria are met.

The City installs prepaid meters at no direct cost to residents, and any residents still on the old credit meters are encouraged to apply to the City for a prepaid meter.

It is unfortunate that these claims around electricity tariffs are being made, despite it being explained in my council speech last week.

* Dan Plato, Executive Mayor, City of Cape Town.

