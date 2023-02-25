‘Commend Saru for withdrawing invitation to Israeli team, instead of criticizing them’

The South African Rugby Union’s (Saru) decision to withdraw its invitation to the Israeli rugby team, “Tel Aviv Heat”, to participate in a provincial tournament in South Africa needs to be embraced and not criticised. South Africa’s solidarity with the people of Palestine in their struggle against the Israeli apartheid regime is to be commended. To support the Palestinian struggle for freedom is a moral duty.

In South Africa, many boycott and sanction movements adopted non-violent approaches to support South Africa’s liberation organisations to pursue political and social transformation. One such movement that comes to mind is the British Anti-Apartheid Movement (AAM). Through AAM’s dedication to stopping the repressive laws of the apartheid system, the British public was sufficiently kept abreast of South Africa’s racial segregation policies.

For example, after a vigorous drive, AAM persuaded the Welsh Rugby Union to sever all links with apartheid rugby in South Africa. When anti-apartheid forces inside South Africa most needed global support during the repressive years, AAM’s ground-breaking campaigning, determination and patience contributed to the good fight in dismantling apartheid. Global conscious-driven citizens and human rights activists could learn a lot of lessons from AAM. Although many different race groups and other strategies had a more direct and explicit impact in dismantling apartheid, the sports boycott and sanctions also contributed to undoing South Africa’s racial and discriminating practices.

* Mohamed Saeed, Pietermaritzburg.