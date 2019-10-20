Common mistakes employees make when they resign, and how to avoid them









Sometimes a resignation is smooth and sometimes it's rocky. It’s never easy as we always develop some sort of relationship with managers, even if it is a bad one. The most important thing to keep in mind during the process is that this is not a personal matter but a professional one. Remember, your network is your nett worth and you want to end the relationship on a positive note. Mistake #1: Being indecisive One of the main reasons people resign is because they do not feel valued. This causes them to use a resignation to force an employer’s hand to give them a higher package or more benefits. When you resign, your mind should be made up and it should be because you are ready for that next step. If you choose to use a resignation as a scare tactic, not only is there a chance it might backfire, but if an employer does decide to give you that counteroffer, they could see it as a grudge purchase and a few months down the line you are in a position where you are earning more money but more miserable than before. Mistake #2: Telling co-workers first

Taking the next step in your career can be exciting and it’s hard to keep good news to yourself. But it is best to speak to your managers about your resignation first as it will give them an opportunity to decide how to tell the rest of your colleagues and what will be done regarding the handover.

Mistake #3: Giving short notice

It is hard to contain your excitement and not get in your car and go to the new job immediately after you resign, but patience is a virtue. The average notice period is four weeks. Use this time to help train whoever is taking over and ensure there is a smooth handover process.

Mistake #4: Bragging about your new employment

Colleagues might ask about the new job. Don't brag. You don't want to demotivate your colleagues about their workspace, and it might sound like you are criticising your employer.

Things you should do when you are about to resign

Tip #1: Prepare.

Although we expect we will be part of the handover process, you might find yourself in the situation where they ask you to leave immediately. For this reason, before you resign, make sure you have deleted all your personal details off your computer and you have the contact details of colleagues you still want to stay in contact with.

Tip #2: Resign in person.

The law in South Africa requires you to hand in a written resignation. But before you resign, have a short positive conversation with your managers to inform them of your decision. You don't have to tell them where you are going or why you decided to leave. It just shows integrity and respect when you resign in person.

Tip #3: Get the info you need from the company and ask for a reference.

Admin is always a hassle but rather get everything when you leave than having to go back and forth to your previous employer to get certain documents you might need for various reasons. Some documents to ask your employer for ARE your IRP5 and a letter of service.

Tip #4: Help with the handover.

Take time to work closely with whomever will be taking over from you and ensure they have everything they need.

* Giselle Rentsch is a recruitment expert at HR Company Solutions.

