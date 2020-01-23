Cooking like my gran is just too much work









I have fond memories of watching my grandmother churning butter in a wooden butter churn, for example. File Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) In my search for a recipe for a shoulder of Karoo mutton, I found myself lost in a world of farm life that no longer exists. I have fond memories of watching my grandmother churning butter in a wooden butter churn, for example. I would stand and watch as the butter barrel tumbled end-over-end and the quiet sloshing of the cream turned into the whoppity-whop of solidifying butter. Butter making was a full morning’s work. The fresh butter was slapped into shape using wooden paddles soaked in salt water, then the butter would be wrapped in grease-proof paper and stored in the cooler for future use. I don’t know any farmers or their wives who still make their own butter. It’s not worth the effort when you can pick up ready-made-and-wrapped butter from Pick ’n Pay next time you go into town. My parents kept Cornish hens and there was an annual mass slaughter shortly before Christmas. Once again it was a whole day’s work beheading the hens, plucking and cleaning them and wrapping them ready to be handed to the local business people as Christmas gifts. The whole farm staff was involved.

Today, it’s just easier - and probably more economical - to buy frozen chickens from the supermarket. Less messy too.

Reading those old Karoo books I was reminded how farmers’ wives routinely made jams and pickles and preserves, biscuits and buttermilk rusks, mint jelly and ginger beer and a whole pantry full of treats.

It doesn’t make economic sense to do that today, but economy has replaced the individuality of farm food.

Everyone knew Tannie Marta made the best watermelon preserve, and Uncle Wellie was the Karoo’s best biltong maker. I still have my mother’s hand-written biscuit recipe stuck on my fridge door, but I don’t bake cookies any more. It’s far easier just to buy them from the local supermarket. Probably cheaper, too, when you consider the cost of electricity and the time wasted scraping the mixing bowl and running the oven and dishwasher.

Luckily, there are still occasional charity sale days in my area where busy cooks sell their home-made cookies and preserves. They’re often more expensive than the ones you get from the shops, but I like to buy them simply to remind myself that home-made is very special. No matter what recipe they use, proper cooks always manage to stir in an extra bit of love. That’s what makes the difference.

Last Laugh

A man walked into the grocer’s store and asked for a packet of washing powder, saying he needed it to wash his dog.

“You should rather buy shampoo for your dog,” said the grocer.

“That washing powder is very strong.”

The man compared prices and decided the washing powder was the best deal. Two weeks later, the same customer was back in the shop and the owner asked him how his dog was.

“Oh, the dog died,” said the man.

“Well, I did warn you that washing powder was too strong, sir.”

“No, it wasn’t the washing powder,” said the man. “It was the spin cycle that did him in.”

