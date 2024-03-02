Cruel Russia will stop at nothing and even start WWIII

The sudden death of Russian lawyer and activist Alexei Navalny reminds me of Russian and American foreign policy, ”one death is a tragedy, 30 000 deaths are statistics”. Russia is a land of intrigue and has been for centuries, From The House Of Romanov, The Czars, The Bolshevicks and today’s elitists.

The Kremlin is a dangerous and foreboding place. Leaders vanish mysteriously, journalists are killed under the cloak of secrecy, businessmen fall off buildings in controlled suicides and enemies perish in mysterious air crashes. The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was eliminated in a well-planned and co-ordinated air crash. Boris Nemtsov, the deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin, was assassinated within the eyesight of The Kremlin, by trained killers of The FSB (Russian Secret Service). It was Winston Churchill who coined the famous phrase, “Russia is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.”

According to The Sydney Morning Herald of January 2022, 23 elite Russians perished under mysterious circumstances. The trail of bloodshed and violent deaths has spanned time zones and continents. Thirty-two prominent Russians have perished mysteriously since the war in Ukraine began. The scope and depth of the deaths is frightening. Sudden death syndrome has gripped Russian society. A macabre catalogue of deaths across Russia and many parts of the world. The message seems to be clear: oppose the Kremlin and your life will be snuffed out, no matter which part of the world you live in.

In today’s Russia, there is no alternative to Vladimir Putin and there is no room for dissent. Russia is dangerously embedded in nationalistic fever and prepared to risk all-out nuclear with anyone who attempts to destabilise its homeland. Anyone trying to contain or confront Russia is dicing with death on a massive scale. Diplomacy is the only weapon to moderate Russia. This is the country that gave the world, Tolstoy, Pasternak and Dr Zhivago. If Russia broke up, World War III would erupt.

* Farouk Araie, Gauteng.