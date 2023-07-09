Curriculums must be updated with necessary education for the modern world

There is no doubt in my mind that education plays an important role in society, but there are numerous challenges facing education in our schools world-wide. I read an excellent article by Matthew Lunch, an American educationist, on this topic and decided to highlight some points made in the article dated April 14 and published in the Edvocate.

I spent 39 years in South African education, 32 years as a high school principal with a student enrolment of 1 000. How do we a achieve excellence in South African schools and schools world-wide? 1. I have always believed that education and politics can never be separated. There must be interaction between the political authority, parents and students. This creates a free flow of ideas.

2. Economic factors: Economic difficulties for families may cause a significant impact on educational goals of their children, including putting food and shelter before education. 3. Educational inequality is a big problem that prevents many children from achieving the success they deserve. 4. There is a shortage of qualified and experienced teachers in many parts of the world. This can lead to overcrowded classrooms and compromised education.

5. Retention of quality teachers is a major concern in education systems as most leave because of low income or job burnout. 6. Technology is rapidly changing and becoming an essential aspect of education. This means schools will need to keep up with technology and ensure pupils are prepared for a future in which technology is a key part of daily life.

7. The world is rapidly changing and the demands for specific skills are also changing. Curriculum’s must be updated with necessary education for the modern world. 8. Mental health concerns, such as anxiety and depression, affect many students and can have a significant impact on their academic performance. 9. Social-emotional learning is an essential part of education that helps students develop important life skills such as empathy, self-awareness, and conflict resolution.

Education is a very serious matter. * Brian Isaacs. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.