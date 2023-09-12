D-Day: Fate of Independent Media in High Court’s hands

Tuesday is D-Day for Independent Media in the Western Cape High Court. South Africa’s largest newspaper company, which publishes titles including the Cape Argus, Daily Voice and The Star, will hear on Tuesday whether the court will grant an interdict to prevent Standard Bank from closing its bank accounts, as well as those of 30 other companies in the Sekunjalo Group.

Secure the interdict, and 15 Indy newspapers will be able to continue publishing around the country. Its online platform www.iol.co.za will continue to operate unhindered, and its 18 free ACM community newspapers will reach millions of homes weekly in three provinces, without interruption. Should the court reject the interdict application, the ruling would essentially be granting Standard Bank licence to wipe out one third of the country's newspapers on September 15. This Friday could potentially be the last day readers lay their hands on these newspapers.

Over 17 million users locally and abroad would no longer have access to these media products and services. An estimated 1 600 media workers’ jobs will be in jeopardy. Without these companies – which rely heavily on their Standard Bank accounts to operate, trade and pay salaries – the media landscape would be left considerably poorer, in terms of press freedom, diversity, public discourse, and the invaluable role they play in keeping citizens informed.

An urgent interdict by Sekunjalo to join Standard Bank to its main Equality Court case and prevent the closure of its accounts will be heard in court today. Standard Bank had cited “reputational risk” as the reason for its decision to stop doing business with Sekunjalo, following negative reports by rival media houses. In turning to the Equality Court, the Sekunjalo Group and its subsidiaries will seek an interdict against the closure of their accounts, arguing that the banks were racially discriminating against them and violating their right to trade, and that closing the media outlets had a direct impact on media freedom.