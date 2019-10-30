Danny's Diary: We feel betrayed by the powerful









Many readers have asked me why am I not involved with the homeless court case against the City of Cape Town. Many readers have asked me why am I not involved with the homeless court case against the City of Cape Town. For years we advocated to get the basic sanitation we required. Toilets and drinking water. We also had talks with the powers that be about the unlawful arrests of homeless people, whereby they loiter when they sit in a park. It was important to me that the people affected by the removals of property during clean-up operations had to be the ones taking it further themselves. Self-empowerment, so to speak. I was also in poor health and was spending months in Groote Schuur Hospital. The Dignity Project was an awareness campaign to highlight street life. It was suppose to just run in the papers for 15 days. Almost 4 years later we still facilitate between NGOs, law enforcement agencies and the general public.

We are not a registered NGO and therefore we could never do funding campaigns. We would normally, when donations were offered, engage with the various service providers and facilitate where necessary.

It saddens me that we have to go to the extent of suing the City. There are no winners here. People can be vindictive. The trust has been broken. We feel betrayed by the people in power (well, I guess our city's political housekeeping is in a bit of a mess).

To forcibly remove people from Woodstock to places like Blikkiesdorp. Their refusal to provide cheaper alternatives for people to be able to rent in the city is apparently not in our interest. It is almost like the City is hellbent on making life a living hell for the poor. But how the wheel has turned. There are so many court cases lined up against the City it should be a weekly reality show.

I made certain NGOs abroad aware of our situation. They will be watching closely and, if need be, lobby on our behalf.

Now for something way more positive: Cape Town City FC is not the only soccer club in town. Souper Troopers got a homeless people's team together and they practise every Sunday near Grant Parade. Sixteen players kitted out head to toe in beautiful soccer gear donated by our amazing sponsors. Xolani Dambisa (“Star”) is the coach.

Generous corporate sponsorship enabled these guys’ dreams to come true.

We invite readers to join Souper Troopers on Facebook - come along when the team practise on Sundays, and eventually come see a game.

Caryn Gootkin and Kerry Dale Hoffman are the creators of possibilities - opportunities to change homeless people’s lives for the better.

Giving them a sense of belonging.

A sense of worth. Dignity.

It is during moments like these that I come alive.

To invest in another human being is probably the most noble deed anybody can do.

And it is quite easy. It starts off with a conversation.

We crave emotional and social investment - something money can't buy. To acknowledge us as fellow humans and not regard us as second-hand citizens.

* Danny Oosthuizen is the ambassador of #TheDignityProject. In his weekly column for the Cape Argus he tackles the struggles homeless people face.

