In this week's column, Alex Tabisher writes an epistle 'Our laaities are dying...' which contains many of the errors that compounded our misery. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency. This week's column touches on the recently released "Cape Town: A Place Between" by American author Henry Trotter.

Last week, I attended the launch of the book by an American author who claims to have got to know about a section of the population referred to as coloured by, among others, living with families in Mitchells Plain and Bonteheuwel. He also, in his own words, married a woman from Kensington, whom he assigns to this group, in a sense, speaking as a white man. In response to his shallow conclusions, I gleaned information by conversations with two respected academics, one in economics, the other a teacher, both of who, like me, bear this ethnic label.

The result is a love letter that could be addressed to one of our kind. Thanks for this, Nick and Willem.

Dear coloured parent

Our laaities are dying...

Our laaities are dying because 5-year-old Joshua was never taught to respect his elders.

Our laaitjies are dying because it was cute when 2-year-old Chad learnt his first swear word.

They are dying because when teachers sent rude Kyle home, Mommy came to school to defend her baby...

We are dying coz in Grade 4 daddy told me to go back and fight Keenan, “Don’t leave it like that...” instead of just teaching me how to walk away

Our laaities are dying coz mommy buys 10-year-old Jade the most expensive takkies just to make up for not always being around...

They are dying because Uncle Shaun couldn’t discipline Raldo...

“You are not his father, leave my child alone.”

Our laaities are dying because self-respect went out the window...

Our laaities are dying not because we are stupid, or have no ambition, or want to live like that...

Coloured parent, our laaities are dying because we never had good role models to look up to...

This epistle contains many of the errors that compounded our misery. We can no longer blame the cruelties of the past for having neglected taking the fight directly to the cause of our misery.

The text refers to the inherited condition and acceptance of the ignominy that included being named after a day of the week, or a month, by the white masters who believed that we were inferior beings who could be exploited and brutalised willy-nilly because our skins were dark.

Our efforts at claiming the freedom and privileges of our emancipated state have reduced to accusation, protest and destruction. We should, instead, start at the grass roots level of the primary school and restructure a new race not based on an ethnic construct, but on the great humanist principles and behavioural norms that have fashioned great nations.

The suggestions for achieving this are embedded in the text. I hope we start a dialogue that will trigger new growth. We have lost 25 years not redefining relevance.

The time is now.

