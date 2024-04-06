‘Dear Mr President, Coloured farmers aren’t being supported by government’

Dear Mr President, I pen this letter with a heavy heart and a sense of disillusionment that weighs heavily upon me.

As the founder and CEO of Hemp 4 Life, I have traversed a challenging path in pursuit of realising my dreams and contributing to the growth and prosperity of our beloved South Africa. Yet, despite my unwavering determination and tireless efforts, I find myself confronted with a stark reality that is difficult to reconcile. Mr President, I speak not only for myself but on behalf of the marginalised and excluded coloured community of our nation. We stand at the precipice of a historic injustice, perpetuated by policies and systemic practices that continue to undermine our aspirations and potential.

The legacy of apartheid casts a long shadow over our collective conscience, yet it is disheartening to witness how its vestiges are weaponised against us by the very government entrusted with safeguarding our rights and dignity. In 1948, when the spectre of apartheid was first tabled as a policy of governance, there were no coloured voices represented around the table of power. We were relegated to the sidelines of history, denied agency and a seat at the decision-making table. Decades later, the High Court’s decision in 2008 to classify Chinese South Africans as black further compounded our marginalisation, while ignoring the deep-rooted heritage and contributions of the coloured community to our nation’s fabric.

Moreover, the passage of legislation that prohibits companies from employing even a single coloured or Indian person in certain regions of our country is a grave injustice that perpetuates systemic discrimination and exclusion. It is a betrayal of the principles of equality and fairness enshrined in our Constitution, and it undermines the very essence of our democratic ideals. Mr President, I stand before you not only as an entrepreneur seeking to realise his vision but as a son of South Africa who refuses to be silenced in the face of injustice. For two years, I have tirelessly sought funding for my hemp farm start-up, only to be met with closed doors and indifference from government funding agencies. While billions are poured into agriculture, the coloured farmers are left languishing on the sidelines, denied access to the resources, and support they need to thrive.

As a child growing up in the dusty streets of Steenberg, I harboured dreams of reaching for the sky, of defying the odds and carving out a better future for myself and my community. Yet, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that the greatest impediment to my success would be the very government which I fought for and believed in. Mr President, we are not asking for special treatment or handouts. All we seek is a fair and equal opportunity to contribute to the prosperity and progress of our nation. We deserve to be judged on our merit, not the colour of our skin or the circumstances of our birth. It is my fervent hope that you will heed our call for justice and equality, and work towards building a South Africa where every citizen, regardless of race or background, can realise their full potential.