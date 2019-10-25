Don't miss burst of spectacular colour at International Kite Festival









There are three community events ahead of the main festival, when kiters will fly with Cape Mental Health service users and locals. Heideveld Sports Centre. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA) The Cape has at least two seasons of glorious colour every year. One is in spring when tourists come from far and near to see the wonderful wild flowers of the West Coast. The second burst of spectacular colour happens when the annual International Kite Festival takes place in Muizenberg. This fascinating show has been held for the past 25 years and attracts kite makers from around the world. It is organised by Cape Mental Health to raise awareness of the importance of mental wellness. This year’s festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday (October 26 and 27), and spectacular kites from seven countries will be filling the sky with colour.

The event takes place on the field next to Zandvlei lagoon, but you’ll have no trouble finding it. The kites can be seen from many kilometres away.

I am always amazed by the magical kite designs.

Huge dragons float above the crowds, scuba divers swim across the sky, eagles soar and serpents writhe.

I’ve even seen sailing ships riding the clouds. There’s plenty of activity for people of all ages.

Kite-building workshops, food stalls, live bands and picnics spots add to the pleasure of watching the airborne cavalcade.

This year’s theme is Let Hope Fly, and the emphasis is on suicide prevention. I think it’s an appropriate message for a kite festival.

It’s difficult to stay depressed when you’re holding a line connected to the sky.

And the message is “never let go”.

Long ago, when I was a little lad, my father used to try to build kites for me, using strips of bamboo and sheets of newspaper. They had long tails of string with paper bows tied to them.

We never managed to get one airborne. They would rise about a metre from the ground then do a determined crash dive. This is one reason I’m always so impressed by the kites at Muizenberg.

It must be a real technical achievement to get a great big dragon to take off and swim on the sky all day long.

Entry to the festival will cost R40 for adults and R15 for children younger than 12. I think that’s pretty good value for a whole day of family fun.

Police on the Ball

I’d like to put in a word of congratulations to the Fish Hoek police for excellent service.

I had a burglary one night last week and called the cops to report it.

They arrived within minutes, took statements, photographs and fingerprints and produced all the necessary paperwork in less than an hour.

We hear a lot of negative stuff about police efficiency, but these people were polite, helpful and on the ball.

My thanks to them for good work. Well done.

Last Laugh:

In the approach to Christmas little Johnny announced that he was going to write a new letter to Father Christmas.

His parents found the following document pinned to the door.

“Dear Father Christmas, please ignore my first order. Here is a new list for you, because I just found all the stuff I ordered last time hidden under the spare room bed.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

