Editorial Note: The state can learn from Gift of the Givers

At last week’s State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national State of Disaster. As he was informing citizens of the government’s bold response to the country’s energy crisis, another group of South Africans was responding to an entirely different disaster – in a land 10 000km away.

Volunteers from the humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, had arrived in Türkiye to join search and rescue efforts in the earthquake zone on the Syrian border. The death toll has risen to nearly 40 000, while thousands of survivors have been dug up from the ruins of collapsed buildings, thanks to the heroic efforts of emergency workers. Now, a week after the devastating 7.8 magnitude tremor, efforts to treat, house, clothe and feed the 15 million people affected by the disaster – which struck in the dead of winter – have begun. It’s a seemingly insurmountable task, but Dr Imtiaz Sooliman’s team are driven by a higher cause.

On the GoTG Instagram page, one of their members posted: “Success in a disaster operation requires advanced planning, strong leadership, teamwork, and unwavering dedication … Despite the obstacles, the team made do with their own compact tents, setting them up in the open and using their vehicles to shield against the cold. “Their morale remains strong and their spirits unbroken … The team takes pride in representing South Africa and the African continent.” Another post shows a picture of the GoTG providing water supplies to drought-hit Alicedale in the Eastern Cape.

Now, compare this to the self-made disaster at Eskom, where critical infrastructure has fallen due to lack of maintenance and sabotage, and looters have helped themselves to lucrative tender monies, coal and diesel. According to Ramaphosa, the state of disaster will support businesses in food production and storage, and assist in the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply. Hospitals and water treatment plants will be exempt from load shedding. Energy projects will be accelerated and regulatory requirements reduced. A Minister of Electricity in the Presidency will be appointed to head all of this. And to ensure corrupt officials don’t abuse the rollout, the Auditor-General will be brought in to monitor expenditure.

Again, compare that with the GoTG, which doesn’t require an auditor because they are actually in the business of serving the people. * Taariq Halim, Editor of the Cape Argus Newspaper. Cape Argus