Editor's Note: Deliveries, columnists and message of hope amid Covid-19 lockdown

The land of our birth is facing its greatest challenge since democracy. We are confronted with an enemy that doesn’t distinguish between race, religion, gender, culture or class. By the time you read this note, South Africa will be days into a 21-day nationwide lockdown. Unprecedented in the history of our country, the lockdown speaks to the gravity of the dreaded Covid-19 coronavirus. The virus is a threat to all of us, young and old, rich or poor. It’s a matter of life and death. We have responsibility to be united against this disease. It is a duty we have towards our loved ones, our neighbours, our communities and our country. It includes taking all the precautions required to combat the spread of Covid-19. It also means giving the authorities our cooperation. Yes, the lock down may cause considerable inconvenience and disruption of our routines, but it is no doubt in our best interest.

It is necessary if we are to avoid a catastrophe. We urge everyone to protect themselves and we salute those public servants who serve us during this very difficult time. South Africa faces its darkest hour, but this too will come to pass. We have a great country with patriots willing to lock arms in solidarity against a common threat.

An overwhelming majority of South Africans know when it’s time to stand up and be counted. They’ve done it before and will do so again this time. They have defeated common enemies before and together they will ensure Covid -19 is defeated too.

This was published on Wednesday, March 25 edition of the Cape Argus:

"The newspaper will still be delivered during the lockdown period. Every care will be taken to ensure that there are minimal 'touch points' when getting the paper to you. Our delivery staff have been asked to ensure their hands are sanitised before any handling. Our call centre staff will be available throughout this period.

Our toll free number is 080 020 4711, alternatively email us at [email protected]"

It is unfortunate that we have to suspend our paid columns. This is due to unsatisfactory trading conditions, induced in part by the national state of disaster which has affected all businesses.

We’ll continue providing information on the Covid-19 crisis.

We will do so as a service to Cape Argus readers and for the greater public good, although it is costing us dearly.

We are pleased to inform you that columnists David Biggs and Alex Tabisher are volunteering their service. Biggs will now publish only Mondays and Thursdays while Tabisher will continue on Wednesdays. We thank both writers for their support.

Jackie Loos has decided that it was now the right time for her to call it a day. We respect Jackie’s decision, wish her all the best, and thank her for having gripped readers with her columns for over two decades.

* Aziz Hartley, Editor of the Cape Argus newspaper.

