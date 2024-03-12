Editor’s Note: UCT’s boycott of Israel should send a strong message

The following leader piece concerns, “UCT Senate votes on motion to boycott Israel”. UCT’s possible boycott of Israeli universities has ignited a firestorm of debate.

This comes amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, a situation that evokes strong emotions and moral outrage, particularly in South Africa, a nation with its own troubled history of racial segregation. Proponents of the boycott argue that it’s a necessary symbolic gesture against a nation accused of human rights abuses. They see a parallel between the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the oppressive apartheid regime South Africa once grappled with. The “Total Onslaught” doctrine of the apartheid era sought to silence critics and delegitimise international opposition through bullying tactics and financial muscle. They see a similar strategy employed by the Israeli lobby.

Latterly critics of Israel, at universities, have been faced with threats to withdraw funding. Opponents of the boycott fear it will isolate UCT from valuable academic partnerships and research collaborations. They argue that such isolationism hinders progress and stifles intellectual exchange, ultimately harming both Palestinian and Israeli academics. They propose alternative measures such as fostering open dialogue and critical scholarship to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The UCT Senate faces a difficult choice between taking a moral stand and protecting the university’s academic standing. South Africa’s unique history positions it to understand the plight of the Palestinians, and a boycott could be a powerful message of solidarity. The Senate vote comes less than 10 years after students at the university rose up to defy its own racist history when they demanded #RhodesMustFall. Rhodes eventually gave way but beneficiaries of racism have fought tooth and nail to claw back the progress that came with that movement.

The defence of Israel’s campaign of genocide against the Palestinians is but one of those attempts to fight “fallism”. While isolating Israel’s academics might not immediately free the Palestinians, it will send a strong message. South Africa’s own journey towards democracy serves as a powerful reminder that international pressure and solidarity can play a role in dismantling oppressive regimes. UCT’s decision will be a closely watched one, with global ramifications for academic freedom and the fight for justice in the Israel-Palestine conflict.