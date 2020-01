Education Day: Helping talented young angel from Lansdowne to fly









Richard Juries, social services practitioner, Angelo Williams, and Levona Powell, City of Cape Town informal settlements manager. Angelo Williams, a 12-year-old Grade 6 learner living in the Flamingo Heights informal settlement in Lansdowne, achieved six distinctions and topped his class. Angelo attends Athwood Primary School in Hanover Park. His parents are ecstatic over their son’s academic ability. Angelo accepts the praise of onlookers with utmost humility and cannot understand what the fuss and adoration is all about. His parents are convinced that although they emanate from a humble, simple home with harsh surroundings, God changes any “mess” into a “message”.

They named him Angelo, which is derived from “angel”, and sincerely believe that he is God’s angel in their lives.

Although Angelo has not yet said what career he wants to pursue one day, his main desire is to liberate their current poverty-stricken life into one of joy, happiness and comfort.

As ward councillor and ex-school principal, I have pledged to assist Angelo with his educational needs: stationery, text books and uniform.

* Councillor Mark RH Kleinschmidt, Cape Town.

