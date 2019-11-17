#EducationWatch: Pupils learn better with tests, not exams









While examinations create stresses due to its dependence on memory skills, tests through each stage of a process create an excitement that gets children and youth motivated to learn new skills. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) Examinations and tests are not synonymous. While examinations create stresses due to its dependence on memory skills, tests through each stage of a process create an excitement that gets children and youth motivated to learn new skills. They feel confident to try because they know that stage by stage testing aims at ensuring that each child/ learner passes. In examinations the resource-rich student and those with good memory skills normally succeed with high marks. The resource-poor and those who have weak memory skills normally do not do well.

With step-by-step teaching and simultaneous testing during first lesson presentations, students score accumulative marks as the lesson progresses.

At the end all students pass.

Very difficult concepts from Grade12 physics, maths or economic concepts etc can be done with very young students as well, with this method. This method of teaching-testing allows the teacher and pupils to immediately engage in remedial work.

It saves time. Students’ self-esteem, enthusiasm, productivity and quality of learning then automatically increase.

Having applied this method with six very disruptive and maths-failing Grade 9 students, the group grew to 16 and now have become the maths tutors in the school. They even worked during breaks and after school.

This method can be used in any subject that requires mathematical or graphical representations.

This advances students in a short space of time. The fear of examinations that aim to trick students, causes enormous problems.

Success is related to the fact that the pupil feels confident that the aim of the lesson and test is to ensure that he/she understands each step and passes each section with an accumulative mark. Students in this situation eagerly help those who struggle with a step in the process.

The general caring for each other grows instantaneously. Examination culture and present teaching culture breaks down the supportiveness between students, because it puts them in competition with each other and raises the level of aggression, impatience and jealousy among them.

While simultaneous-teaching-step-by-step testing aims at inclusive development of all students, examinations aim at stratifying children into a hierarchy.

This is the underlying feature in schools that causes bunking and absconding from schools.

This obviously translates into enormous socio-economic problems.

Changing curriculum and excluding interesting, but difficult content from school exposure to ensure a higher pass rate does society a disservice. When the system of learning and testing changes to include the above suggestion, schools can include the most challenging features of a curriculum and offer all subjects to the students, making all young people holistically knowledgeable.

This translates into a very advanced society. Examinations, presently are aimed at Eurocentric market quota manipulations, that are primarily aimed at receiving international funding and investments.

If the government considers our own resources, of which our diverse population numbers are the richest assets, then we will soon see why Eurocentric methodologies should be set aside.

We can do it and set another example to the world.

We are a blessed country with enormous resources but we squander it on old methodologies and systems.

Examinations waste millions of rands and enormous productive hours.

Steps-based teaching and testing will grow a society because all those millions lost in examination cultural practice will translate into socio-economic-education and environmental advancement. The general psyche of our people is very positive, hence our miraculous transition from apartheid to democracy. Only a few ardent old guards of capitalism and racism pull the strings of the masses through education. Life orientation’s comprehensive sex education will not improve society. It will disorient a society which frowns on early marriages, while sexually stimulating young children in overcrowded, underfunded, stress-induced examination.

Increasing the quality of school service is the key to a progressive society.

Writing articles, policies and new laws to stem the tide of regression of our society wastes more time and money than just to change the way we treat youth. We do not value and care for them in schools.

We control and abuse them for our own visions of grandeur that rests in bureaucracy and hierarchy.

Stop the cut-throat competition, racism, sexism and political manipulations. We must grow up and get out of the restrictive educational dilemmas which underpins all socio-economic ills. We have to raise the level of our consciousness.

Professor Jordan Peterson, a world-renowned clinical psychologist, emotionally states that universities, including Harvard, do not offer students the opportunity to achieve their highest potential and that he is embarrassed to be associated with universities. He said he tells parents to rather send their children to vocational colleges so they can do something useful than to send them to university.

We are preparing our children through schools to attend universities that have also lost the plot.

We need to critically and honestly evaluate our methodologies and old systems’ thinking.

* Dr Mogamat Faadiel Arnold is the Director of the ICRA Comprehensive School home-based tutorship service and a local & international education consultant.

