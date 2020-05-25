Enterprising people jumping on ‘ban-wagon’

There has been a lot of huffing and puffing recently about the lockdown ban on the sale of cigarettes. Well, huffing anyway. Everybody seems to accept that it is a fictitious act not based on any Covid-19 logic. We all agree that smoking is bad for your health, but it has always been bad, so why suddenly impose a ban now during lockdown? Like the ban on surfing, there seems to be no logical reason for it. But have politicians ever needed logical reasons for what they do? A recent survey showed that 90% of smokers are getting their regular nicotine fix, albeit at black market prices and for low-quality products. Many enterprising people have turned the ban to their advantage and are doing very well, thank you. Jumped on the ban-wagon, as you might say. One young labourer here in the valley has become a small business entrepreneur, supplying what smokers consider an essential service. He buys illegal cigarettes for R100 a packet of 20, then flogs them to desperate smokers for R10 each. He does not smoke himself, so it is all clear profit. Maybe this is the hidden agenda behind Ms DZ’s anti tobacco stance. It is certainly stimulating one sector of the economy.

I believe bed-and-breakfast establishments on the country’s main tourist routes are also doing well, even though they are closed. They now supply essential services to local farmers.

Hospitable hosts usually keep a reserve stock of beverages to supply to thirsty travellers. Now that there are no more travellers, thirsty or not, they have discovered that local farmers are willing to relieve them of old stock at market-related prices.

Rumours circulate fast in these austere times, and it soon becomes local knowledge that Jimmy still has half a crate of beer in his garage, and Sally has several bottles of Cabernet stashed away in her pantry. It might be a good idea to stop by and say hello during my early morning walk.

Several of my friends have invested in the apple market and are said to be producing passable cider in their back rooms.

If the idea catches on the government could be losing a substantial amount of excise tax. Apples are tax-free items. By the time lockdown is finally lifted there might be a flourishing home industry in operation. South Africans are resourceful people.

I have a friend who is building a still out of discarded bathroom fittings. He assures me his object is purely to produce hand sanitiser, and of course I believe him.

There will be a demand for hand sanitiser for the foreseeable future, and he is planning to introduce a juniper berry-flavoured version into his range of hand-sanitising products.

Lockdown has clouded the lives of many South Africans, but wherever there is a cloud you are likely to find a silver lining. Let us raise a glass of hand sanitiser as a salute to South African ingenuity. Cheers!

Last Laugh:

An aristocratic British lady was staying in a luxury Cape Town hotel and wanted to learn more about African customs.

She approached one of the hotel gardeners and asked him: “Do you believe in the Tokoloshe?”

“No madam, I do not,” he replied with dignity, “but I know he is out there and he probably does not believe in me either.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.