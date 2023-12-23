Every year, advocate throws party for poor children of Magalies

During apartheid, December 16 marked Dingaan’s Day. After democracy was ushered in, it was renamed Reconciliation Day. Has the country reconciled? Methinks not. Every year, on December 16, advocate Mokgatle throws a party for the poor children of Magalies. He also showers them with gifts such as toys, clothes and books.

This year, his 16th, the former executive mayor used the occasion to also educate children about reconciliation. He invited political leaders from different parties to address them on this subject. Mogale City executive mayor Danny Thupane gave an update on the heritage route in the city. He revealed that the plot to assassinate Chris Hani was planned in Mogale City, and the house used as a meeting place to plot the assassination will be turned into a heritage site. The man who murdered South African prime minister Hendrik Verwoerd, Dimitri Tsafendas, was thrown into the psychiatric hospital Sterkfontein. When Tsafendas died, he was buried at the Sterkfontein Cemetery. Thupane said the Mogale council was going to exhume his remains and bury them at the Heroes’ Acre.

The former PAC leader and ex-Apla commander Letlapa Mphahlele was the keynote speaker. He talked bout forgiveness and reconciliation. He related a story about a white woman who forgave him after Apla had killed her child. The instruction to kill the child came from him, he said. The woman voluntarily forgave him. There was also a roll of honour for Struggle veterans who died this year. Names on the roll included Frene Ginwala, Mbulelo Musi and Joe Makgotlho. The Musi and Makgotlho families were given the portraits of the deceased. Former Mogale City town clerk, now known as municipal manager, Itumeleng Mokate, graced the occasion. So did the South African ambassador in Zambia, George Twala, and Duma Nokwe’s elder daughter. Businessman Xolani Qubeka was also there.

* Thabile Mange, Mogale City.