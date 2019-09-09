Springboks vs All Blacks. Chester Williams, Rassie Erasmus and Werner Swanepoel celebrate after the bok victory. Picture: Etienne Rothbart/African News Agency (ANA) Archives.

From myself, my family, friends and my community, our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our beloved and one of our most iconic figures in the history of the new South African rugby era. Chester Williams, rest in peace and may you find a place in heaven where you can look down upon us and let that ever-smiling, beautiful face of yours spread some love and peace over this beautiful country.

So many have died recently in more brutal ways, and may you all rest in peace. From God we all come and to God is our return.

It's such a tragedy to lose a person at such a young age who meant so much to so many. Even my grandchildren have been affected and they are shocked by his sad demise. They attend the same school and play rugby together with one of Chester’s sons.

They have been privileged and so have I to have shaken the hand of this always smiling, humbling father and husband on a few occasions on the side of the rugby field.

No doubt the children, parents and staff of Rondebosch Boys High School will feel the pain that Chester Williams’s family are going through.

The family of Chester can take comfort in the tributes that have been pouring in from first our president and from all over the world as well as a shocked World Cup Rugby team in Japan.

Chester was planning on joining the team soon to give them his moral support. I’m sure that the team will be so fired up and feel morally obliged to do well and to win this World Cup for Chester Williams, James Small, Joost van der Westhuizen and many other late rugby heroes from all sides.

Once again "Hamba Kahle" Chester Williams from all of us.

* Mo Noor Joseph, Crawford.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.