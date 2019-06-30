Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club chairman Ashraf Allie, Western Province Cricket chief executive Nabeal Dien, businessmen Punit Balan and Robert Zive, with youth players Carl Damon and Sherwin May. David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)

Our tour for a small group of young cricketers is in jeopardy due to poor response to requested support for our endeavours. As the chairperson of Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club, I humbly call on my fellow South Africans to kindly consider our situation.

We have secured a full itinerary with our UK contacts (cricket community clubs).

They have made special plans to host us in August. We have secured tickets to cricket matches in the UK and will meet up with our patron there - international cricket star Moeen Ali - who is going to assist us while we are away.

We have also arranged a personal coaching session with his father, a qualified academy coach. Various other activities have been planned with the community cricket club that Moeen plays for.

Sadly, time is running out as we have to secure our group flight bookings and now stand to lose the competitive price we were offered.

The club received a R50000 donation from the Punit Balan Group, a co-sponsor of the Cape Cobras.

We used those funds for the players’ online visas as the process takes 15 working days and we could not delay. The boys completed their biometrics this week. It was a surreal moment for these youngsters as they were both nervous and excited.

Trustingly, we thought that our crowdfunding page and a Gala Dinner we had planned would ignite corporates, businesses and fellow South Africans to support our dream to take 14 boys to the UK. We have written to many organisations. Some had the decency to respond, while others simply ignored our appeals or just gave automated responses.

Despite the challenges, we are not going to shelve the dream. We’ll continue to work hard as a club to realise this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the boys coming from a disadvantaged community.

Thus far, the club has raised R100000 all on its own for the tour, besides the R50000 donation so kindly provided by Mr Balan and his organisation, which was facilitated by Mr Nabeal Dien, chief executive of WPCA.

Turkish Airlines has been great in providing us with the most competitive pricing for a group booking (21 in the group - 14 boys and 7 adults), whereby in addition to the competitive pricing, they are providing the boys a few hours of sightseeing in Istanbul en route, and on their return free accommodation for one night and being able to spend a day in Turkey for further sightseeing and activities.

We humbly call on corporates, businesses and individuals to kindly rally behind our cause as we try to overcome this barrier for a struggling community to achieve this dream and the goal that the club has planned for these boys.

The players themselves have worked really hard over the past six months, attending practises, playing matches and having to struggle with parents and guardians to help sort out their passports and their unabridged certificates.

We will continue to work with our partners over the next few weeks to raise the outstanding funds needed.

Kindly support us financially, irrespective of the amount. We thank everyone who has supported us in this initiative.

Anyone able to assist can kindly donate via the following link:

https://crowdfund.islamic-relief.org.za/campaigns/breaking-boundaries-2019-uk-tour/.

I can be reached at 0824427920 or [email protected]

* Ashraf Allie, Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club.

