Flawed ideologies driving South Africa’s demise

Unless the trend is reversed, in decades to come, honest historians will ascribe the demise of South Africa and its transformation into a depopulated, impoverished vassal state of the global elite to two fatally flawed ideologies: communism and decarbonisation. Thanks to unprecedented levels of control, falsehoods have become the enshrined narrative driven by a small elite which has succeeded in encompassing its command over the mass media, science, academia, technology, finance and mainstream political parties.

South Africa is a failed state after 30 years of the application of an ideology that has a history of failure – communism. And the promoters of the ideology are not done yet. Still to come is the national democratic revolution when in true USSR fashion, the country becomes a one-party state, in line with World Economic Forum Commissar Klaus Schwab’s openly expressed Orwellian vision at Davos in January. The other falsehood that is guaranteed to transform South Africa into an impoverished state is decarbonisation. At a time unique in history when the means to access knowledge and to achieve understanding is unprecedented, a totalitarian elite has imposed the narrative of decarbonisation on science. As the deputy head of UN Global Communications, Melissa Fleming, has arrogantly stated: “We own the science.” Thus, as the front page of Business Report (February 28) informs us, the Office of the Presidency has committed the country to the first tranche of debt in the name of the lie regarding climate change: R1.5 trillion, euphemistically couched in the name of Just Energy Transition, decarbonisation is to be applied and replaced by green energy from hydrogen, solar and wind.

Accompanying the fairy tale is the insistence that “sustainable employment” will be provided for “vulnerable communities”. It does not require a science degree to realise the manifold negative effects of decarbonisation. Life as we know it, from plastic products to transportation and lubrication, would be set back to a time before the Industrial Revolution. What the promoters of this diabolical narrative omit to mention is that without fossil fuels, mass food production and distribution cannot be sustained, thereby resulting in famine and starvation.

* Dr Duncan Du Bois, Bluff.