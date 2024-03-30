Global Zionism wants to destroy Judaism

Israel as a nation-state will not survive its genocide against the Palestinian people as the entire world is repulsed by the Zionist strategy to exterminate Palestinians just like the Nazis did to European Jews. Ironically, most ardent Zionists are not Jews and do not live in Israel. Leading Zionists Pres Joe Biden, Deputy President Harris, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Benjamin Netanyahu etc are in truth disciples of vile evil. They operate in the “limelight” but serve darkness.

In contrast, decent people worship God and seek truth and justice. Sadly many evil people are in global politics and economic leadership who “pretend” to be Jews, Christians, Muslims, etc but they serve evil. They generate conflict while making fancy speeches about democracy, human rights and freedom while they kill innocents. For example, the genocide in Palestine is Godless Zionism at work and this is not Judaism.

Zionism is a racist political idea that wants to destroy the authentic Jewish faith under the guise of bogus historical claims. Just like the Nazis misled millions of Germans, Global Zionists are misleading ordinary Jews. Zionism is a hidden enemy of Judaism, like those who shout “Allah Hu Akbar” (ISIS) and kill innocent people, are enemies of Islam.

Islam, Christianity, and Judaism are Abrahamic faiths. A similar message was sent by God to Moses, Jesus and Muhammed but it is constantly undermined by evil. Just like European colonialism captured and denigrated Christianity with its vile racism disguised as civilization, Zionism denigrates Judaism and terrorism in all its forms seeks to degrade Islam. The genocide in Palestine is the “line in the sand” as a well-equipped Zionist Army with helicopters fighter jets, tankers, armoured vehicles, warships and endless ammunition are killing Palestinians.

This is a genocide as Palestinians have no ships, planes, tankers etc. Zionists created the idea of a Palestinian military to make it “look like a war”. Zionists want to exterminate Palestinians in the name of Judaism so the world will ultimately blame Jews globally as “woman and children killers”. Thus decent Jews are misled by Godless Zionists and the Jewish faith is undermined simultaneously. Similarly, the greedy European and British aristocracy instigated the mass slaughter in the colonies across Africa, Asia and America. The aristocracy used the Bible and the blame fell on Christianity.

As regular folk, we must identify our collective but well-hidden enemy who uses race, religion etc to divide and subdue. The deception and cruelty of Godless Global Zionists must be stopped just like the Nazi madness was stopped decades ago, otherwise, the world will never know genuine peace. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.

* Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams.