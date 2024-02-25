Good Jews, Bad Jews: A Historical Analysis

The distinction between good and bad is subjective and varies across cultures, societies and individuals. Factors such as empathy, kindness, integrity, and consideration for others are commonly associated with goodness, while actions that harm or infringe on the well-being of others are considered as a perception of being bad. Therefore, the assessment of good and bad individuals should be examined based on the criteria, which are commonly known worldwide. It's not Jewish people of the Torah but Zionist nationalists Jews who sometimes quickly forget their past because Israeli war crimes encompass violations of international criminal law and crimes against humanity.

In 1492, the Ottoman Sultan welcomed the Jews from Spain, recognising their skills and contributions. Despite periods of discrimination, Jewish communities thrived in cities like Istanbul and Izmir, contributing significantly to the empire’s economic and cultural life until the decline of the Ottoman State. Sephardim Jews started to use the Ottoman Fez; furthermore, they composed excellent classical Turkish music in Turkish. Ottoman sultans trusted Jewish bankers to catalyse the Ottoman economy. Sephardim Jews, like Haim Galanti from South Africa, were sending donations to the Istanbul government to support the Ottoman Navy for Jews who had fled from the Balkans to Anatolia. However, when Holocaust survivor Professor Shahak said,:“The Nazis made me afraid to be a Jew and the Israelis made me ashamed to be a Jew,” it provides us with insight into the perception of “bad Jews”. This is because Israeli actions against Palestinians cannot be explained in any manner.

Advocacy groups, within and beyond Israel, actively work to promote a positive image of the nation, employing strategies like lobbying, events, and social media engagement. Steven Friedman emphasises how anti-Semitism is weaponised to advance political goals aligned with the Israeli state and global white supremacy. In the 20th century, advocates known as restorationists, including Queen Victoria and Jan Smuts, supported the cause. However, critics, like Jewish historian Shlaim, argue that Zionism has historically displayed hostility towards the indigenous population, while others, such as Edward Said, say early Zionism included notions of expelling Palestinians. Similarly, bombing hospitals, ambulances, universities and mosques, and destroying 100-year-old olive trees cannot be done by good people. And a good individual cannot support such a massacre against victims too. The Israel Defence Forces has faced accusations of committing the offences since the establishment of Israel in 1948.

Documented allegations include murder, intentional targeting of civilians, killing prisoners of war and surrendered combatants, indiscriminate attacks, collective punishment, starvation, use of human shields, torture, pillage, forced transfer, breach of medical neutrality, targeting journalists, attacking civilian and protected objects, wanton destruction and incitement to genocide. Statistically proved, there are more than 100 million people who are against the state of Israel, where only 9.5 million people live. This means there are more of good people in the world protesting the Zionist State and its actions, but the solution doesn’t come through democracy, as it happened in South Africa until 1994. However, good people will prevail in the end, and South Africa will teach the world the power of righteousness defeating the power of those with malicious intent. * Halim Gençoğlu.

