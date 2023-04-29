Governance is the duty of the middle class, because they are liable for the health, education and welfare of the poor

One day, when humans evolve beyond arrogance, racism and overall stupidity, there may be peace. We are stuck in an abyss of stupidity. Emotions and deceit are more important than rational decision-making and long-term beneficial outcomes.

Globally, actual criminals hold political and economic power. In South Africa we are led by many who have no education or actual skills. Since they know how to deceive, they are voted into authority. Oddly, those who vote for deceivers, do not recognise that the deceivers are responsible for the lack of service delivery. Therefore the increasing poor classes and the deceivers are threatening democracy. For example, the middle class is fiscally liable for the health, education and welfare of the poor. The poor also vote for those who promise everything free. While the middle class struggle to maintain themselves and government infrastructure, the poor demand more.

This imbalance is unsustainable, as those who pay to maintain the lifestyle of the others will ultimately revolt against the injustice. To those who think this opinion is harsh, remember the upper middle class pays on average 60 to 70% of their income in direct taxes. The quality of your home warrants you pay more rates, but the poor get “free housing” and pay no rates. The middle class pay for medical aid and for the “free hospitals” for the poor. The middle class pay school fees and the poor get exemptions.

One day, the middle class will realise that a quick way to stop poverty is to limit those who re-create poverty with physical sterilisation. Poverty is not genetic but the numbers increase greatly among the poor since they refuse to learn from history. It takes one generation to sacrifice to uplift a family. Therefore governance is the duty of the middle class. Only they can balance the greed of the wealthy and the poor. The wealthy and the poor suffer from psychosomatic issues of entitlement. The poor continue to demand free water, electricity, health, welfare, education and housing. The wealthy pardon themselves as they have lawyers, auditors, and the ability to corrupt the authorities. Therefore we need a new quality of educated and skilled politician and official to ascend and accept that the middle class must hold the balance of power.

We cannot compete with any Asian nation when it comes to productivity as they work harder and smarter. It is the responsibility of the middle class to save SA. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.