Hamba kahle Rafiq Rohan your passing robs humankind of its greatest champion

The death of Rafiq Rohan, freedom fighter, journalist and senior editor at Al Jazeera, robs South Africa of an extraordinary person. He was a media giant who brought equality out of the Ivory Tower and into people’s lives. He espoused policies that were intellectually of the highest order, but combined with a profound sense of compassion and justice.

He was a tireless agitator for a better world. A fearless fighter who put his life on the line for our liberty. In our protracted struggle for freedom, he never wavered. When democracy came into being, he went on to live a long and distinguished life of honour, duty, selfless service and distinction. But there is far more to the story of this great man. He served 15 years in prison for his supreme efforts to bring about equality for the masses.

Rafiq Rohan guided us to the dawning of democracy and valiantly fought to improve the lot of the working poor. All over the land those who believed in democratic freedoms, in the right of the masses to live free and unfettered lives, are grieving today. His passing robs humankind of its greatest champion. History will accord him a place alongside the very few truly great cadres who have combined ability and leadership with a very definite understanding of the problems of the men and women of the world. He will be remembered and eulogised as a leader and will occupy a place of honour in the hearts of his people, supporters, friends and associates across this nation.

We grope for words and intelligent thoughts with which to express our grief, which overwhelms us; the terrible sense of loss which grips our very being, the aching void which will not be filled. It was his firm stand that had brought us to victory over the enemies of free people the world over. It was this same wise leadership and his nobility of purpose that had contrived a pattern, carefully, patiently and painstakingly fashioned, for creating a world in which people of goodwill everywhere would strive earnestly to settle their problems without resorting to force and arms. The world goes on and pauses only briefly for the passing from the stage of a great man. Rafiq Rohan’s indomitable heart and powerful spirit are with us yet, and they will not perish.

Today’s media scholars will soon forget the fulsome praise that writers throughout South Africa are heaping upon the casket of the dead, but history will accord, and future generations will remember, the name of Rafiq Rohan. Hamba kahle, our media colossus and mentor. * Farouk Araie, Joburg.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]