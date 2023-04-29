Hanekom is a man of immense integrity, the right choice to solve the crisis at SAA

Derek Hanekom is the new interim chairperson of South African Airways (SAA). A man of immense integrity who is the right choice to solve the crisis at SAA. Derek tried sincerely to make the ANC aware of its suicidal policies. Even in adversity he displayed leadership that takes courage.

He used the corridors of Parliament to report the truth as he saw it. He sadly witnessed the ANC become a movement that dispenses patronage to convert a once noble mass movement into a feudal oligarchy. In his quest for the truth, he was persecuted, lied to, lied against, betrayed and slandered as much as he was honoured, respected, revered, feared, loved and adored. Derek was not afraid to speak truth to power. His frequent encomiums on the virtues of honesty resonate like a churchbell through the inner sanctums of Parliament. His refusal to be intimidated has etched his name into history.

The entire nation was impressed by his thoughts and the seriousness with which he took his duties. This is unusual for many who are in power today. With amazing humility and strong political convictions, he has made tremendous sacrifices. In today’s politically charged atmosphere, speaking the truth is tantamount to treason. His intellectual brilliance, coupled with his dynamic skills, enabled him to be the most respected member of the ANC. According to an old saying, some people are born to greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them. This modest politician has found himself equal to the challenge.

A man with quiet dignity and a serene countenance, he has become an icon of moral courage. His numerous speeches are truly breathtaking. The crux of his successful oratory is the bond of empathy between him and the masses. A heartful of gratitude to him for his service to the nation. I wish him all the success with restructuring SAA. * Farouk Araie, Benoni.

