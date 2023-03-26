Hanover Park: The danger of an emotion that is dead to fear or death is very dangerous

The daily life of death, drugs, violence make these children have no feeling or fear of what is happening around them. A child in Hanover Park who experiences these behaviours becomes numb to all these wrong activities. How do you deal with an emotion or feeling of despair. Children in Hanover Park experience this daily.

Educators at schools experience traumatic cases of these children. These are experiences you don't want to share with your closest friend or partner. Educators fear the worst case scenario of how these children would react. The expectation is that an educator must handle or counsel these children with hearts of shattered emotions. Educators fear for their lives also because a broken or numb emotion that does not really talk about how they feel is a danger to their peers and fellow men.

To experience this, as an educator, if there is an outburst of anger from these children: How do you deal with it? Discipline is often lacking at home with friends doing all the wrong things or maybe getting involved in fights, gangs or drugs. That emotion needs to be dealt with. But how? The danger of an emotion that is dead to fear or death is very dangerous. God help Hanover Park. Amen. * PN Hendricks, Hanover Park.

