Breaching southern right whales are a spectacular sight in False Bay during their calving season. File Picture: Jennifer Bruce/African News Agency (ANA) Archives.

The whales arrived in False Bay obligingly early this year. I say “obligingly”, because my daughter who now lives in Canada came to spend some time with me and sent me an e-mail before she left home, asking whether she was likely to see any whales while she was here. Whales are among the many things she misses since leaving the Cape.

I wrote back that it was rather early for whales, but you never know. You might be lucky and see an unseasonal whale, I said.

Well, the whales obviously pay no attention to human calendars and almost from the day she arrived they treated her to a grand display of marine activity.

They cruised past my house, close inshore, almost daily. They blew plumes of mist into the air and they surfaced and splashed in the most frivolous fashion. One night they even woke us by slapping the water noisily with their enormous fins.

She returned home with a camera full of whale photographs and a good whale tale to tell her family.

Whales have often been co-operative in my part of the peninsula. I suspect I may even be getting a reputation as some kind of whale charmer.

Some years ago I was entertaining guests from Gauteng to an afternoon braai on my patio and one of them naively asked: “What time do the whales appear?” I was tempted to say, “Who knows? Whales don’t have watches. They come if and when the feel like it.”

Instead I put on a serious expression and looked at my watch. “They’ll be here at five o’clock,” I said. To my utter surprise, a huge whale came cruising past close inshore at five minutes past five o’clock and caused great excitement among my guests.

I looked at my watch again and said: “Sorry chaps. They’re five minutes late today. I’ll put in a complaint.”

I don’t think my Gauteng guests realised I was joking. I did notice a few sly smiles among my local guests though.

You can’t really blame Gauteng guests for falling for such a simple bluff. They don’t see many whales up there in Tshwane.

I don’t even have to keep a watchful eye out for whales. I get plenty of notification from passing motorists.

I’ll be sitting quietly reading and suddenly be interrupted by a squeal of tyres, followed by a squeal of childish excitement and I’ll know there’s a whale close by.

Within minutes the pavement will be lined with people staring out to sea and pointing to the spot where the whale was last seen. And there’s a strange thing. I’ve noticed that couples who watch whales always stand very close together. Sharing. Often they hold hands as they watch. Maybe whales send out loving vibes.

Last Laugh

An elderly patient complained to his doctor: “Doc, I think my mind is going. I seem to have déjà vu and amnesia at the same time.”

“What makes you think that?” asked the doctor.

“I think I’m forgetting things I’ve forgotten before.”

