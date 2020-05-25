Honour activist Morné May by continuing to mobilise for peace

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

As the eternal sun was setting, a soul departed this Earth. This traumatic event took place on the evening of Sunday, May 17, against the serene backdrop of the gentle Atlantic Ocean and the Sentinel peak in Hangberg (Hout Bay). The pitiful cries of Mabel May, a widow affectionately known as Sister Mabel, the mother of 30-year-old Morné May reached out to the heavens. He was shot four times. Family members were left crushed by the pain of his senseless killing. Morné was the youngest of five children.

Gareth Carolus who was with him at the time was also shot but survived.

The shootings during the coronavirus pandemic have shaken this small Hangberg community to its core and Morné’s killing will invariably affect everyone.

Cieslak R, Shoji K, et al, wrote about how secondary trauma was created in communities in indirect ways.

I first met Morné about 10 years ago while mediating the intractable conflict of the Hangberg crisis - then identified as the worst Western Cape post-apartheid community conflict.

Morné was one of the young people who helped us to secure a peace accord signed between the Peace and Mediation Forum (PMF) representing the Hangberg community and the Cape Town mayor, Western Cape premier and a national government representative.

Sister Mabel is one of the PMF leaders.

Morné was an active young man who assisted in building peace networks among the youth Hangberg.

I saw him a few months ago with his mother and sisters. I remember him as a warm and caring spirit always willing to help someone.

He had a shy yet infectious smile and immediately caught my attention when we first met.

He is one of the young people who received peace training and his mother was so proud of his active involvement to help out in the community.

PMF leaders Marilyn Brown, Betty Kriel and Jan Lewis expressed shock at the death of Morné.

He was a “good person who was always respectful and friendly”, they said.

These leaders are concerned that in the absence of active peace mobilisation during this coronavirus crisis, others may take revenge.

Sister Mabel, and her family who are in intense pain, are against any revenge killing.

Morné’s tearful sister Suvon said his death was a severe blow to the family, which was reeling from the mindless nature of the killing.

She explained that they were all together at about 5.30pm when he left the house. On his way out he said goodbye with a delightful smile and promised to be home soon.

Morné’s death has affected his family, friends and the wider communities beyond the physical confines of Hangberg.

His death is an indication of how communities become traumatised by the violence. His killing has negative multiplier effects and there are primary and secondary traumas that may merge with other historical traumas that have not been addressed.

Extreme stress can lead to trauma which can unbalance reasoning and cause other negative consequences at a personal and collective level.

Dr Laurie Pearlman, an expert in the trauma, raises the alarm about the danger of untreated traumas.

In their last reporting period, the police published in September last year, there were 2.01million crimes and 21022 murders which amounted to 58 murders a day. These were the reported crimes, which excluded acts of violence and crime that were not reported.

There are also other examples of violence that contribute to trauma in families. Many factors which contribute to trauma do not fall within the category of crime, such as the consequences of unemployment, inequalities, poverty and structural violence.

If one overlays these painful events, arising from violence with the trans- historical traumas carried across generations of families, we have a powder keg on our hands. This in part explains the impulse towards different addictive behaviours and violent conduct exhibited on the Cape Flats. The Western Cape has the worst drug addiction and alcoholism statistics in South Africa.

Morné’s death reminds us that violence and murders can be reduced if the Anti-Gang Unit is strengthened and peace ambassadors are trained to operate in all communities. We must create conditions for peace and fundamental changes must take place to ensure the safety of communities. Mobilising for peace must not stop because of the coronavirus.

* Professor Brian Williams is visiting professor in Peace, Mediation and Labour Relations: University of the Sacred Heart, Gulu-Uganda. Chief executive: Williams Labour Law and Mediation Thought Leader Award Recipient for 2018 (Black Management Forum).

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.