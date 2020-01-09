Honour your parents to help heal our nation









"Let us declare 2020 The Year of the Parent. It would, in my opinion, be a small beginning for what could grow into the healing that is necessary for our ailing nation," writes Alex Tabisher. Picture: Zukiswa Minyi/African News Agency My readership has expanded from my initial two in 2017. This emboldens me to suggest the following as strongly as I can: Let us declare 2020 The Year of the Parent. It would, in my opinion, be a small beginning for what could grow into the healing that is necessary for our ailing nation. Here are my reasons: We are all the product of two parents who loved each other enough to create a life. In the process, they agreed to be at your beck and call. Nobody on Earth can love you more than your parents. When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know you are seeing the purest love you can find on Earth. A parent’s love remains whole no matter how many times over it has to be divided. Look at the hands of your mother. They fed you, bathed you, picked you up, comforted you and plaited your hair. Your parents do not mind if you outgrow, exceed or surpass them. If you end up doing better than they have, they are proud, not envious. They grow old spending their resources freely so that you can have a fair chance for a good life. There is a verse in the Holy Qur’an which says: “My Lord! Have mercy upon them as they brought me up (when I was) small.”

The Holy Bible has an equally unambiguous injunction: “Honour thy father and mother that thy days may be long upon the land which the Lord has given thee.”

Take stock. It doesn’t matter at which stage: Ask how your dad’s back became so bent and his eyes hollow when he looks at the paper which has the word “retrenched” on it. How did your mother’s hands, once smooth, become wrinkled and arthritic?

Up to this point, I have been addressing the children, of whatever age. Now I am talking to the parents.

Forget the damage that exists or might still come. Start with this programme now. Parents never abdicate their status as parents, which includes providing for, protecting, loving, nurturing, healing - everything good that gives a child a life. If you are still rearing a child, read this to or with him/her. Or get them to read it for themselves. That is a point of departure.

There are, up to this point, no outside agencies. It is organic, nuclear and totally natural. One size fits all. Two parents (a mother and father) and one or more children. The government makes good promises, but they are geared for five years hence. That’s not good enough.

Start now. Cut out this piece and display it for all to see.

That simple act is enough to launch The Year of the Parent.

* Literally Yours is a weekly column from Cape Argus reader Alex Tabisher. He can be contacted on email by [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.

