Importance of corporate accountability for indigenous peoples

To indigenous peoples, and observing through the indigenous lens, one can strongly attach this to energy. Some might understand this from a perspective of the publication The Secret, where the way the universe works comes into play. Academically, one is able to link this to the law of attraction. It is this publishing/broadcasting of good news that I yearn for. I have been a published writer for the past 18 months, and every opinion piece has focused on the indigenous peoples of these lands. However, every piece has required me to raise the challenges that indigenous peoples are still facing – now more than 371 years. There has not been a single instance where my pieces were able to solely focus on wholesale positivity. Definitely not at the level that would attract news outlets to feature our peoples, consistently as well, on their front pages. Instead, as is the case in this piece, the content is from a position of raising awareness, rather than simply sharing good news.

Considering that there are a multitude of variables driving the progress of any community, it is the indigenous economy itself that has been a priority of mine and our team. As is the case with every other grouping, indigenous peoples have the right to develop their own economy. This is highlighted in seven of the 46 articles in the most advanced global mechanism on indigenous rights, the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The economic challenges faced by the indigenous peoples of these lands is better understood when noting that the Republic of South Africa, according to the World Bank, is considered the most unequal society on the planet.

And, as is the case across the globe, indigenous peoples are usually the most marginalised in societies. The challenges, this reality, was among the points I raised at the second African Business and Human Rights Forum, at the AU headquarters, September 5 to 7, 2023. This I got to carry out as a member of the participating African Indigenous Caucus. It is to be noted that the AU is developing its own policies on business and human rights. It is, however, influenced by the UN Guiding Principles (UNPG) on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), with the UN being a partner to the event. To those who are not familiar with it, the UNGPs on Business and Human Rights, adopted by the UN Human Rights Council by Resolution 17/4 on June 16, 2011, are a set of 31 principles directed at governments and businesses that clarify the duties and responsibilities in the context of business operations. One of the biggest challenges facing indigenous peoples is the lack of corporate accountability. Corporate South Africa is a perpetual violator of indigenous rights.

In fact, for the indigenous peoples, it is not far-fetched to say that not much has changed since the Dutch East Indian Company set up shop on these lands. It is merely a case of modern tactics being used to implement age-old practices. That is because corporate South Africa has not been held accountable. This is evident when observing that there are numerous corporate companies that are thriving today, and that gained a foundational advantage during the colonial and apartheid eras.

More specifically, as an example, there are numerous multinational companies operating in this republic that showcases the attitude of corporate South Africa towards the local indigenous peoples. In countries such as Australia and Canada, the companies have a policy framework, the Restorative Action Plan. In South Africa, however, they do not have similar policies in place. The companies subscribe to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and have adopted the UNGPs. The mechanisms are not in South African law, but the companies have implemented them in their daily operations.

When corporate South Africa holds itself accountable and becomes compliant in indigenous rights but, more importantly, plays its role in the development of the indigenous economy, it will create the good-news stories on its own. Here's to working towards a transformative and progressive future, through the Indigenous lens.

