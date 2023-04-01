Is the objection by the SAJBD a storm in a teacup?

Last week, the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) was appalled when UCT allowed messages from Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Hamas to be screened at an event of the Palestinian Solidarity Forum on UCT’s campus. Let us look closely at this matter. The PIJ and Hamas, like the ANC, are liberation organisations. How can we, who have lived through the apartheid era, ever forget how the father of our nation, Nelson Rohlihlahla Mandela, was labelled a terrorist for his fight for justice?

Understandably, to fight an oppressive system, Mandela’s organisation used shock tactics that could have involved bombings, etc. Now that the South African oppressive system has been parked in the annals of history, Mandela is seen in post-apartheid, not only as a hero to our nation, but as a role model. Indisputably, Nelson Mandela is regarded as the number one citizen of the world. The lesson to be learnt is that a label attached to a person depends on the view that the labeller represents.

The ruling by the International Criminal Court (ICC) that it has jurisdiction over heinous crimes committed in the Palestinian territory was brushed aside by the United States of America, which opposed the ICC’s investigation into the Palestinian matter. In August 2022, a war crimes complaint was filed with the ICC over Israel’s policy of unlawfully depriving Palestinian civilians of property. However, it was reported that Israel indicated that it would not co-operate with an investigation by the ICC into possible war crimes in the occupied territories.

The South African government views Israel as an apartheid state. Die-hard supporters of Israel believe that Israel is not an oppressive and apartheid state. Nelson Mandela said: “We identify with the PLO (Palestinian Liberation Movement) because, just like ourselves, they are fighting for the right of self-determination.” In 1997, Mandela reaffirmed his support for Palestinian rights when he said: “We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”

Is the uproar created by the SAJBD a storm in a teacup? You be the judge. * Adiel Ismail, Mountview.

