It's a world of electronic quicksand









Keith wrote to tell me about taking his car to the agents for its annual service. He arrived at the dealer's premises and found his usual parking space had been blocked. Two bright yellow concrete bollards were erected in the bays he usually used. He asked the mechanic why he couldn't park there and was told the private hospital on the other side of the wall had installed sophisticated electronic diagnostic equipment close to the parking bays and several drivers had found their car computers had been scrambled by the transmissions from the machines.

While doctors were scanning their patients, the machines were disabling other people’s cars.

I began thinking seriously about the wider implications of high-powered electronic machinery.

We have surrounded ourselves with devices that send out continuous radio signals night and day.

Our cellphones track our movements even when they are switched off.

The atmosphere must be a swirling soup of endless digital data. We press buttons to open our garage doors and front gates.

Our alarm systems send radio messages to the security monitors’ offices, we unlock our car doors electronically.

I haven’t even begun to consider the babble of signals from police, ambulances and fire-fighting teams.

Pet cats and dogs have transmitter chips implanted under their fur so they can be traced electronically.

Motorists use GPS devices to find their way to the nearest bookstore. Joggers trot along the seafront listening to radio programmes from London and New York being interrupted by birthday greetings from cousin Sally in Benoni.

I drew R200 from an ATM in Fish Hoek and within seconds received an SMS from the bank’s computer in Gauteng telling me how much money I still have in my account in the bank’s branch in Noordhoek.

I can’t help wondering whether we will reach a stage when the air becomes so saturated with messages that the whole cyber-universe simply implodes.

My neighbour’s smart watch will start the engine of my bakkie, the chip in my cat’s fur will open the washing machine door and my burglar alarm will launch a rocket to Mars.

I think we have passed the point of no return. It’s no use trying to communicate by letter any more because the post office ran out of postage stamps last September. I still have a cheque book but when I asked a local plumber whether he would accept a cheque he said he didn’t know whether his bank still accepted them.

So it seems we are stuck in our world of electronic quicksand. Wave me goodbye as I sink.

Last Laugh:

The parson looked over his large Christmas morning congregation and said: “Welcome to you all. I realise I will not see many of you until next Christmas, so I’d like to take this opportunity of wishing you all a Happy Easter.”

