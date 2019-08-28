"Our city’s supply dams are almost full, but I’m happy to have more than 40 litres of spring water stashed away in bottles in my garage. That’s real wealth," writes David Biggs. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

There’s an old joke about a bergie who was asked what his idea of Heaven would be. He said he would like to be drowning in a sea of brandy, and still have a full half-jack in his back pocket. I feel rather the same way about our local water situation right now. Our city’s supply dams are almost full, but I’m happy to have more than 40 litres of spring water stashed away in bottles in my garage.

That’s real wealth. Even though our water crisis has passed, it’s good to see the people of Cape Town are still supplementing the public supply by using “free” water wherever it is appropriate.

The owners of a block of flats not far from my home installed several big Jo-Jo tanks when our municipal supply was dangerously low.

Residents continue to use the rainwater now, even though there’s plenty in the dams. It’s become quite a social thing. People gather at the tanks every morning after breakfast and fill their 5-litre jars with water for tea and cooking. Just as in ancient times, people are finding the local well a sociable gathering place. I see the water sellers on St James Main Road are still doing good business filling customers’ bottles from the mountain stream.

On the mountainside near Glencairn, the two friendly water carriers are still finding customers for their clear, spring water.

Frankly, it tastes better than the chemically-enhanced stuff that comes out of our taps. I have been told I should boil it before using it for drinking, but I reckon a healthy splash of brandy should do an adequate job of destroying any nasties that might be lurking in the spring water.

I can report from personal experience that it doesn’t taste too bad, either. At the height of our water crisis you could hardly move on the streets because of all the lorries delivering Jo-Jo tanks throughout the city. I’m sure the tanks must hold millions of litres of rainwater, which must be a valuable additional supply for the city.

It occurs to me the city should actually give a small tariff rebate to the people who have installed rainwater tanks. When the next drought comes (and it will), the good people of Cape Town will be able to reduce the city’s water consumption by several million litres.

I do not really believe our city councillors will do anything to compensate the tank holders for their contribution to the city’s water supplies. They’re quick to boast “this city works for you”, but when the citizens work for the city there’s very little applause.

Last Laugh

A woman with 12 children aged from 1 to 12 decided to divorce her husband.

“On what grounds do you want a divorce?” the judge asked.

“Desertion,” she replied.

“When did he desert you?” Asked the judge.

“Eleven years ago, your honour.”

“But if he deserted you 11 years ago, how do you come to have 12 children?”

“He kept coming back to say he was sorry.”

