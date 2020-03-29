Let us unite and face the challenges

Since January 2017, when I was invited to write this column, many events in my life have forced me to readjust and change direction. I have been upgraded to freelancer, my wife of 57 years has died, I now have two gorgeous great grand-daughters, members of my family have suffered retrenchment, I have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the engine of my Honda blew up - and so on. All this is grist to the mill for one who writes for pleasure and remuneration. But this corona-thing. It’s the info media’s wet dream. It’s a God-given source of material that is having key-punchers, pen-pushers, gag-writers, essayists, poets, soothsayers, faith-merchants bent over their pads churning out millions of words, with many more millions to come as this disaster plays out, and many more when it has gone. That is the way of the world. One man’s meat is another man’s poison. And this, too, shall pass. One thudding cliché after another. Yeugh!! A First Nation American (read “Red Indian”) saying goes like this: The soul would have no rainbows if the eyes had no tears. Now there’s a notion that lifts one’s writing out of the bandwagon trench.

My readers will remember my stated wish for a cohesive cause that will bind us as we were bound during the first election in 1994. That was definitive. Some other lame imitations followed, like the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Zondo Commission, the World Soccer event and a few other nation-building exercises.

We never reached that collective, non-racial, non-gender, non-violent euphoria of those heady days.

Our heroes have been replaced by rogues and sycophants, arrogant incompetents and plain thieves.

If ever there was a need for me to pray for national cohesion of high fervour, it’s this epidemic. This is it. Now is the time to come together, join hands (oops, not quite) and work for a common purpose.

Our drive for literacy will, or should, flourish. We have time. Literacy and communication skills will proliferate. You will understand what it means to be cooped up with semi-absent parents, school-going children (the non-truants) and the reality of confinement.

We will realise that we have been living with strangers. And there is nowhere to escape to.

We have to bite the bullet together. Social and institutional flotation devices that kept us out of each other’s faces and hair have been shut down. Whatever you’re going to do for at least the next two months will have to be done in full view of your kith and kin. And that can be a frightening prospect.

But it can also be healing, creative, bonding, forgiving. It could lead to family feuds via camp syndrome, but we can develop new tolerances.

And now, more than ever, it will prove that the family who prays together, stays together.

So there is my contribution to the discourse for this week. This will be a learning time.

Let’s do it well.

